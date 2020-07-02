Jueves 2 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por REUTERSJUL 02
1 de Julio de 2020

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 02 Jul 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RLO.

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.

SCHEDULE

0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Estos son los programas presupuestales que podrían desaparecer en 2021

Estos son los programas presupuestales que podrían desaparecer en 2021

La Estructura Programática a Emplear en el Proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación prevé que haya solo 882 programas de los 890 que hay este 2020
La Estructura Programática a Emplear en el Proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación prevé que haya solo 882 programas de los 890 que hay este 2020

EEUU no pagará el aporte a la OPS hasta que la dictadura cubana deje de recibir gran parte del salario de los médicos que envía a Brasil

EEUU no pagará el aporte a la OPS hasta que la dictadura cubana deje de recibir gran parte del salario de los médicos que envía a Brasil

Cuba suministró doctores al país sudamericano por una gran cantidad de dinero que no se pagó a los a los profesionales de la salud, sino al régimen
Cuba suministró doctores al país sudamericano por una gran cantidad de dinero que no se pagó a los a los profesionales de la salud, sino al régimen

Así son los rifles AR-15, las armas con las que presuntamente masacraron a 24 personas en un anexo de Irapuato

Así son los rifles AR-15, las armas con las que presuntamente masacraron a 24 personas en un anexo de Irapuato

Dentro del centro de rehabilitación clandestino se encontraron casquillos tipo 2-23, correspondientes a estas armas de largo alcance, capaces de atravesar vehículos y cristales normales
Dentro del centro de rehabilitación clandestino se encontraron casquillos tipo 2-23, correspondientes a estas armas de largo alcance, capaces de atravesar vehículos y cristales normales

Casi 100 trabajadores de la salud murieron de COVID-19 en una semana

Casi 100 trabajadores de la salud murieron de COVID-19 en una semana

Principalmente el personal de salud murió en los estados de México, Puebla, Veracruz y la Ciudad de México
Principalmente el personal de salud murió en los estados de México, Puebla, Veracruz y la Ciudad de México

Alerta en San Lázaro: diputado Jorge Luis Preciado dio positivo a COVID-19; acudió a sesión contagiado sin saberlo

Alerta en San Lázaro: diputado Jorge Luis Preciado dio positivo a COVID-19; acudió a sesión contagiado sin saberlo

Se practicó un examen antes de ingresar a la Cámara de Diputados como parte de los protocolos de prevención
Se practicó un examen antes de ingresar a la Cámara de Diputados como parte de los protocolos de prevención

La Chilindrina reveló por qué Chespirito decidió cancelar “El chavo del ocho”

La Chilindrina reveló por qué Chespirito decidió cancelar “El chavo del ocho”

María Antonieta De las Nieves rememoró el momento en que Roberto Gómez Bolaños decidió cancelar la grabación de los sketches de su emblemático personaje
María Antonieta De las Nieves rememoró el momento en que Roberto Gómez Bolaños decidió cancelar la grabación de los sketches de su emblemático personaje

Con 28,510 defunciones, México se convirtió en el sexto país con más muertes por COVID-19, superando a España en el ranking mundial

Con 28,510 defunciones, México se convirtió en el sexto país con más muertes por COVID-19, superando a España en el ranking mundial

En cuanto al número de contagios acumulados, el país se ubica en el peldaño 10, con 231,770 casos positivos reportados este miércoles primero de julio
En cuanto al número de contagios acumulados, el país se ubica en el peldaño 10, con 231,770 casos positivos reportados este miércoles primero de julio

Reanuda el alcoholímetro en la CDMX con nuevas medidas por COVID-19

Reanuda el alcoholímetro en la CDMX con nuevas medidas por COVID-19

Se suspende la realización de las pruebas de aliento (entrevistas) y el personal asignado a los puntos de revisión deberá mantener distancia mayor a 90 centímetros; usar cubrebocas, mascarillas y guantes desechables
Se suspende la realización de las pruebas de aliento (entrevistas) y el personal asignado a los puntos de revisión deberá mantener distancia mayor a 90 centímetros; usar cubrebocas, mascarillas y guantes desechables

“Parecía que estaban durmiendo”: así fue la masacre en el centro de rehabilitación en Irapuato

“Parecía que estaban durmiendo”: así fue la masacre en el centro de rehabilitación en Irapuato

Con un saldo preliminar de 24 muertos y 7 heridos, es el tercer centro de rehabilitación clandestino que sufre un atentado similar en lo que va del 2020
Con un saldo preliminar de 24 muertos y 7 heridos, es el tercer centro de rehabilitación clandestino que sufre un atentado similar en lo que va del 2020

El régimen venezolano denunció que diplomáticos de nueve países se reunieron en Caracas para conspirar contra Maduro

El régimen venezolano denunció que diplomáticos de nueve países se reunieron en Caracas para conspirar contra Maduro

Diosdado Cabello aseguró que varios representantes en los que destacó a Argentina, Chile, México, la UE ,y el Vaticano, sostuvieron un encuentro con su homólogo español en la sede donde se encuentra hospedado Leopoldo López
Diosdado Cabello aseguró que varios representantes en los que destacó a Argentina, Chile, México, la UE ,y el Vaticano, sostuvieron un encuentro con su homólogo español en la sede donde se encuentra hospedado Leopoldo López

“Luis Miguel: la serie” sufrirá cambios en el guión debido al coronavirus

“Luis Miguel: la serie” sufrirá cambios en el guión debido al coronavirus

La producción de Netflix tendrá que ser modificada debido a que está basada en los años 90
La producción de Netflix tendrá que ser modificada debido a que está basada en los años 90

El Senado brasileño aprobó una polémica ley contra las “fake news”

El Senado brasileño aprobó una polémica ley contra las “fake news”

Facebook, Google, Twitter y WhatsApp afirmaron en una nota conjunta que ese proyecto legislativo “confronta el derecho fundamental a la privacidad y a la protección de datos (...), abriendo espacio para abusos”
Facebook, Google, Twitter y WhatsApp afirmaron en una nota conjunta que ese proyecto legislativo “confronta el derecho fundamental a la privacidad y a la protección de datos (...), abriendo espacio para abusos”
MAS NOTICIAS