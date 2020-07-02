ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference
Start: 02 Jul 2020 06:45 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT
EVENT CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RLO.
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.
SCHEDULE
0700GMT Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Diosdado Cabello aseguró que varios representantes en los que destacó a Argentina, Chile, México, la UE ,y el Vaticano, sostuvieron un encuentro con su homólogo español en la sede donde se encuentra hospedado Leopoldo López
MAS NOTICIAS