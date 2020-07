ADVISORY 4021-HONG KONG-PROTESTS/NATHAN LAW

The world should stand up to China over Hong Kong - activist

Start: 02 Jul 2020 21:45 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2020 21:49 GMT

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION - Hong Kong activist Nathan Law speaks to Reuters and criticises the Chinese government for its handling of the Hong Kong crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Unknown

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com