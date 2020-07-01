Miércoles 1 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-TRIAL

Por REUTERSJUL 01
1 de Julio de 2020

Turkey begins trial on killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

Start: 03 Jul 2020 06:30 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - Live from the exterior of the Turkish court in Istanbul that will begin the trial on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul nearly two years ago. In the indictment, the prosecutor's office accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence of instigating Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and named 18 suspects it said actually carried out the killing, which caused a global uproar.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Live from court exterior as people arrive ahead of the trial starting

0700GMT - Live from court exterior as Trial begins

TIME TBC - Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz makes a statement after the hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

