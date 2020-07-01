ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/VOTE-POLLS OPEN -- APPROXIMATE END TIME

Russia votes on reforms that could extend Putin's rule
Start: 01 Jul 2020 04:49 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE:
- THIS LIVE EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED FOR OTHER LIVE EVENTS
- PUTIN VOTING WILL BE TAPE REPLAY NOT LIVE
==
MOSCOW - Polls open at a Moscow voting station as a nationwide vote starts on constitutional reforms that will reset President Vladimir Putin presidential term tally to zero, giving him the right to serve two more back-to-back six year terms until 2036 if re-elected. The changes already approved by parliament and Russia's Constitutional Court.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT Polls open (REUTERS)
TIME TBC - Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot (NOT LIVE / TAPE REPLAY EXPECTED BETWEEN 0900 / 1000GMT)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com