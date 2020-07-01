Miércoles 1 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/VOTE-POLLS OPEN -- APPROXIMATE END TIME --

Por REUTERSJUL 01
30 de Junio de 2020

Russia votes on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Start: 01 Jul 2020 04:49 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE:

- THIS LIVE EVENT MAY BE INTERRUPTED FOR OTHER LIVE EVENTS

- PUTIN VOTING WILL BE TAPE REPLAY NOT LIVE

==

MOSCOW - Polls open at a Moscow voting station as a nationwide vote starts on constitutional reforms that will reset President Vladimir Putin presidential term tally to zero, giving him the right to serve two more back-to-back six year terms until 2036 if re-elected. The changes already approved by parliament and Russia's Constitutional Court.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT Polls open (REUTERS)

TIME TBC - Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot (NOT LIVE / TAPE REPLAY EXPECTED BETWEEN 0900 / 1000GMT)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Segob confirmó la renuncia de Candelaria Ochoa como titular de Comisión Nacional para Prevenir y Erradicar la Violencia contra las Mujeres

Desde el viernes presentó su dimisión con carácter de irrevocable por "diferencias" con sus superiores, después de que acudió a la marcha contra el gobernador de Jalisco por la muerte de Giovanni López
Capitalinos olvidan semáforo naranja de COVID-19 y llenan las calles del Centro Histórico

La capital continúa registrando el número más alto de contagios y defunciones a nivel nacional, con 48,014 y 6,560, respectivamente
El asombroso video homenaje a Lionel Messi por los 700 goles en su carrera

Una popular cuenta de Twitter compartió un impactante video que causó furor en las redes sociales
Subsecretario de gobernación, Rabindranath Salazar, dio positivo a coronavirus

El ex director del Banco de Bienestar señaló que seguirá trabando desde casa en apego a las recomendaciones de la Secretaría de Salud
La curiosa anécdota del almuerzo de Javier Aguirre después de la goleada del Sevilla al Leganés

El técnico mexicano contó una divertida historia que le sucedió después del partido contra los sevillanos
Grupo Intocable reportó cinco integrantes contagiados de COVID-19

El pasado 6 de junio la banda de música norteña realizó un concierto "drive-in" en Texas, donde gran parte del público no respetó las medidas sanitarias
Cámara de Diputados armonizó leyes para el T-MEC unas horas antes de su entrada en vigor

Junto al Senado, los legisladores consiguieron aprobar el paquete de medidas justo a tiempo, en medio de la emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19 que afecta a México
Yalitza Aparicio recibió invitación para integrarse a la Academia de Hollywood

Siguiendo con una buena racha de consideraciones internacionales, la actriz mexicana ahora recibió una espectacular propuesta
Banco Famsa inicia proceso de liquidación: esto pasará con tus ahorros

La Junta de Gobierno de la Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) revocó su licencia como institución de banca múltiple por gestiones inapropiadas
Aeroméxico se declaró en quiebra en EEUU y anunció reestructura

La aerolínea continuará dando servicio de manera regular y pagando el salario a sus empleados
Mike Pompeo: “Estados Unidos no se quedará de brazos cruzados mientras China engulle a Hong Kong en su boca autoritaria”

El secretario de Estado del país norteamericano advirtió que la administración de Donald Trump prepara nuevas medidas como consecuencia de la ley aprobada por gigante asiático. Además, aseguró que "fue un día triste para Hong Kong y todos los amantes de la libertad en China"
La cancillería de Bolivia denunció a Evo Morales por intentar desestabilizar el gobierno interino con la complicidad de la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

En un comunicado el ministerio de relaciones exteriores del país andino solicitó a la comunidad internacional que realice “un riguroso rechazo y condena a los violentos actores del narcoterrorismo” emprendidos por los aliados del ex presidente boliviano
