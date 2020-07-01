ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/VOTE-POLLS OPEN -- APPROXIMATE END TIME

Russia votes on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Start: 01 Jul 2020 04:49 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT

MOSCOW - Polls open at a Moscow voting station as a nationwide vote starts on constitutional reforms that will reset President Vladimir Putin presidential term tally to zero, giving him the right to serve two more back-to-back six year terms until 2036 if re-elected. The changes already approved by parliament and Russia's Constitutional Court.

