ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SCIO-NEWSER

Por REUTERSJUL 01
30 de Junio de 2020

China briefing after passing controversial HK security law

Start: 01 Jul 2020 01:46 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2020 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - .The Chinese State Council Information Office holds a news conference on the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speakers will be Mr. Shen Chunyao , Director of Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr. Zhang Xiaoming, Executive Deputy Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council and Mr. Guo Weimin, Vice Minister of the State Council Information Office.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tomás Zerón, una de las siete cabezas del caso García Luna

El fiscal general de la República, Alejandro Gertz Manero, afirmó que Zerón ya cuenta con una orden de arresto y una ficha roja de la Interpol para encontrar su ubicación
México, la OMS y muchos países no recomiendan las pruebas rápidas para COVID-19: López-Gatell

Son pruebas poco útiles que pueden confundir dando un resultado falsamente positivo o falsamente negativo
Querétaro ocultó disponibilidad de camas COVID-19 para evitar atender pacientes de otros estados

Julio César Ramírez Argüello, Secretario de Salud de Querétaro, justificó la decisión argumentando que eran para los ciudadanos de la entidad
“Abrazos y no balazos” de Andrés Manuel López Obrador no logran dar resultados positivos para México: activistas

Javier Sicilia y Azucena Uresti son algunos de los que señalan que el mandatario está polarizando el país mientras continúa señalando que él tiene "otros datos"
México recibió invitación oficial de EEUU para una reunión bilateral el 8 y 9 de julio: Ebrard

El titular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores informó sobre este acto diplomático en la antesala de la entrada en vigor del T-MEC
Viudo de Hiromi compartió fotos inéditas de su hija

La actriz y su hija Julieta fallecieron luego de que ocurriera una complicación en el parto
Reportan que Toño Mauri se encuentra en terapia intensiva tras diagnóstico de COVID-19

El actor dio a conocer la semana pasada que, a pesar de seguir todas las recomendaciones para evitar el contagio, toda su familia dio positivo a la prueba de coronavirus
Millones temen una oleada de desalojos a finales de julio ante fin de ayuda por COVID-19

De acuerdo con algunos estudios, las comunidades de color serían las más impactadas por los desalojos
COVID-19 en Cancún: preparan medidas para no regresar a semáforo rojo

Protocolos sanitarios para oficinas públicas y encuentros con el sector empresarial son algunos de los esfuerzos emprendidos
Coronavirus en México: el país llegó a 27,769 muertos y 226,089 casos confirmados

En relación con el día anterior, se reportaron 5.432 nuevos pacientes infectados, lo que representa el incremento de 2,5 por ciento
La imagen de la discordia, la suplencia de Griezmann y el enojo de Lionel Messi en una nueva decepción del Barcelona de Setién

El elenco azulgrana empató 2 a 2 con el Atlético de Madrid y dejó pasar la posibilidad de subirse ala cima de la tabla de posiciones
Brasil registró 1.271 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total se acerca a las 60.000

La nación gobernada por Jair Bolsonaro alcanzó la cifra de 1.408.485 casos de contagios de COVID-19
