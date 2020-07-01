ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak
Start: 01 Jul 2020 14:51 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2020 15:51 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start
SPEAKERS:
1520GMT - Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO Director General
1529GMT - Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean
1548GMT - Dr Rick Brennan, WHO director of Emergencies Programme
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH/ Arabic
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El presidente de México hizo un llamado a las autoridades de Guanajuato, para realice una “limpia” en lo referente a sus instituciones de seguridad, debido a que la situación de violencia que impera en la entidad es grave
MAS NOTICIAS