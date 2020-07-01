Miércoles 1 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUL 01
30 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak

Start: 01 Jul 2020 14:51 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2020 15:51 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

SPEAKERS:

1520GMT - Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO Director General

1529GMT - Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean

1548GMT - Dr Rick Brennan, WHO director of Emergencies Programme

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH/ Arabic

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Duro golpe económico del coronavirus en el fútbol inglés: un famoso club se declaró en bancarrota por la pandemia

Se trata del Wigan Athletic, que actualmente milita en la segunda división pero estuvo recientemente en la Premier League y fue campeón de la FA Cup en la temporada 2012/13
Se trata del Wigan Athletic, que actualmente milita en la segunda división pero estuvo recientemente en la Premier League y fue campeón de la FA Cup en la temporada 2012/13

López Obrador pidió una “limpia” en el aparato de seguridad de Guanajuato: “Impera la violencia”

El presidente de México hizo un llamado a las autoridades de Guanajuato, para realice una “limpia” en lo referente a sus instituciones de seguridad, debido a que la situación de violencia que impera en la entidad es grave
El presidente de México hizo un llamado a las autoridades de Guanajuato, para realice una “limpia” en lo referente a sus instituciones de seguridad, debido a que la situación de violencia que impera en la entidad es grave

Empleo informal en México tuvo una recuperación de 0.5% durante mayo: Inegi

El sector formal, sin embargo, continúa experimentando retrocesos, pues pasó de 22.6 millones de personas ocupadas en abril a 21 millones en mayo
El sector formal, sin embargo, continúa experimentando retrocesos, pues pasó de 22.6 millones de personas ocupadas en abril a 21 millones en mayo

Tenencia CDMX: el gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum extendió al 31 de julio el plazo para pagar

Uno de los requisitos para poder acceder al beneficio es que deberá estar vigente la tarjeta de circulación
Uno de los requisitos para poder acceder al beneficio es que deberá estar vigente la tarjeta de circulación

Pfizer difundió resultados positivos en el desarrollo de su vacuna contra el coronavirus y sus acciones trepan en Wall Street

Luego de que la firma farmacéutica informara que sus primeros ensayos en humanos fueron alentadores, su cotización creció un 4% en la bolsa de Nueva York
Luego de que la firma farmacéutica informara que sus primeros ensayos en humanos fueron alentadores, su cotización creció un 4% en la bolsa de Nueva York

Chile reportó 2.650 casos nuevos de coronavirus, la cifra más baja en un mes y medio

El Ministerio de Salud informó 65 muertos, con lo que el total de fallecidos ascendió a 5.753. Los contagios, desde el inicio de la pandemia, subieron a 282.043
El Ministerio de Salud informó 65 muertos, con lo que el total de fallecidos ascendió a 5.753. Los contagios, desde el inicio de la pandemia, subieron a 282.043

La cifra de venezolanos exiliados en Colombia descendió por segundo mes consecutivo a causa del coronavirus

Pasó de 1.809.000 personas en marzo a 1.788.380 en abril, según el reporte más reciente de las autoridades, que señalan como causa principal la persistencia de la crisis sanitaria en la región
Pasó de 1.809.000 personas en marzo a 1.788.380 en abril, según el reporte más reciente de las autoridades, que señalan como causa principal la persistencia de la crisis sanitaria en la región

Los cinco aspectos alarmantes sobre la nueva ley de seguridad que China aplica en Hong Kong

Entre los 66 artículos del texto hay disposiciones que atentan contra la independencia judicial de la ex colonia británica, aunque el régimen rechazó la preocupación internacional por el futuro de la isla
Entre los 66 artículos del texto hay disposiciones que atentan contra la independencia judicial de la ex colonia británica, aunque el régimen rechazó la preocupación internacional por el futuro de la isla

Dos posturas, un mismo gobierno: COVID-19 “está en el momento más alto”, López-Gatell; “Ya está perdiendo fuerza”, AMLO

El mandatario aseguró que hay datos que comprueban que la epidemia va la baja
El mandatario aseguró que hay datos que comprueban que la epidemia va la baja

El régimen chino rechaza la preocupación internacional por la autonomía de Hong Kong y la ley de seguridad: “No es asunto suyo”

El gobierno de Xi Jinping rechazó las críticas a la ley de seguridad nacional, que ya entró en vigor y embiste contra el acuerdo de "un país, dos sistemas"
El gobierno de Xi Jinping rechazó las críticas a la ley de seguridad nacional, que ya entró en vigor y embiste contra el acuerdo de "un país, dos sistemas"

Christian Estrada habló de su cercanía con Alejandra Guzmán: “Todo le que hacía fue por amor a Frida Sofía”

El modelo indicó que se enteró del embarazo cuando Frida Sofía ya había abortado
El modelo indicó que se enteró del embarazo cuando Frida Sofía ya había abortado

Cuál es el nuevo artilugio del régimen de Nicolás Maduro para controlar la Asamblea Nacional

La presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral, Indira Alfonzo, dio a conocer cuáles serán los cambios que se introducirán en las elecciones del Parlamento previstas para diciembre
La presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral, Indira Alfonzo, dio a conocer cuáles serán los cambios que se introducirán en las elecciones del Parlamento previstas para diciembre
