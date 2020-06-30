Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-PROTESTS/MISSISSIPPI

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

Mississippi governor signs bill to replace the state flag

Start: 30 Jun 2020 22:02 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 22:17 GMT

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signs a bill into law that would replace the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, a gesture triggered by support across the U.S. to dismantle symbols of slavery and racism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

