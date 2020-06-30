Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

Por REUTERSJUN 30
29 de Junio de 2020

U.N. Human Rights Council opens its 44th session

Start: 30 Jun 2020 07:57 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. Human Rights Council scheduled to open its 44th session, lasting until July 21, to examine violations worldwide. U.N. High Commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet to make opening statement. It will be followed by debates on her office's report issued in June on killings in the 'war on drugs' in the Philippines and on the situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Session opened by Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger (Austria), President of the Human Rights Council (14th cycle)

0815GMT - Address by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, presenting an oral update on global human rights developments and on the human rights implications of COVID-19 on human rights (statement will be shared with you as soon as possible)

0840GMT - Address by Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, (by video message)

0845GMT - Presentation of report by the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in the Philippines. Presentation will by following statements, and thereafter an interactive discussion with States and NGOs:

-Menardo I. Guevarra, Justice Secretary (Minister), Philippines (video message)

-Karen Lucia Gomez-Dumpit, Commissioner, National Commission on Human Rights, Philippines (video message)

-Ray Paolo J. Santiago, Executive Director, Ateneo Human Rights Center, Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines (video message)

1045GMT - Oral update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, followed by an interactive dialogue with States and NGOs, commencing with a statement from Myanmar as concerned country (speaker to be confirmed)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Bolsonaro ratificó al ministro de Educación pese a las acusaciones de plagio e irregularidades en su currículum

Bolsonaro ratificó al ministro de Educación pese a las acusaciones de plagio e irregularidades en su currículum

Dos universidades -una de Argentina y otra de Alemania- negaron que Carlos Alberto Decotelli había obtenido títulos en esas casas de estudio
Dos universidades -una de Argentina y otra de Alemania- negaron que Carlos Alberto Decotelli había obtenido títulos en esas casas de estudio

México extendió las medidas económicas para enfrentar el coronavirus

México extendió las medidas económicas para enfrentar el coronavirus

La CNBV alargó un mes las medidas para proteger a quienes por la pandemia pudieran tener problemas para cubrir sus créditos.
La CNBV alargó un mes las medidas para proteger a quienes por la pandemia pudieran tener problemas para cubrir sus créditos.

Nevada se sumó a los estados de EEUU que detuvieron su reapertura ante el aumento de casos de coronavirus

Nevada se sumó a los estados de EEUU que detuvieron su reapertura ante el aumento de casos de coronavirus

Arizona, por su parte, volvió a cerrar bares y gimnasios durante los próximos 30 días. Además, Florida puede convertirse en el nuevo epicentro de la enfermedad en EEUU, donde hay más de 126.000 mil muertes y más de 2.500.000 de casos
Arizona, por su parte, volvió a cerrar bares y gimnasios durante los próximos 30 días. Además, Florida puede convertirse en el nuevo epicentro de la enfermedad en EEUU, donde hay más de 126.000 mil muertes y más de 2.500.000 de casos

El PIB del Reino Unido sufrió su mayor caída desde 1979: bajó el 2.2 % en el primer trimestre del año

El PIB del Reino Unido sufrió su mayor caída desde 1979: bajó el 2.2 % en el primer trimestre del año

Las cifras ponen de manifiesto el impacto a finales del pasado marzo de la pandemia de la COVID-19 y el confinamiento
Las cifras ponen de manifiesto el impacto a finales del pasado marzo de la pandemia de la COVID-19 y el confinamiento

Cabo Verde aceptó el proceso de extradición de Alex Saab

Cabo Verde aceptó el proceso de extradición de Alex Saab

Así lo afirma el diario colombiano El Tiempo, según le confirmaron fuentes del gobierno de Estados Unidos. El empresario colombiano fue detenido el 12 de junio, cuando el avión privado en el que viajaba se detuvo en el país africano para repostar combustible, en el marco de lo que el régimen venezolano describió como una misión humanitaria
Así lo afirma el diario colombiano El Tiempo, según le confirmaron fuentes del gobierno de Estados Unidos. El empresario colombiano fue detenido el 12 de junio, cuando el avión privado en el que viajaba se detuvo en el país africano para repostar combustible, en el marco de lo que el régimen venezolano describió como una misión humanitaria

Omar García Harfuch y la telenovela en la que debutó al lado de su madre, María Sorté

Omar García Harfuch y la telenovela en la que debutó al lado de su madre, María Sorté

El funcionario incursionó en el ambiente artístico antes de prestar sus servicios al Estado
El funcionario incursionó en el ambiente artístico antes de prestar sus servicios al Estado

Operación Océano: empresarios, ex jueces y políticos involucrados en una red de explotación sexual a menores en Uruguay

Operación Océano: empresarios, ex jueces y políticos involucrados en una red de explotación sexual a menores en Uruguay

La fiscalía uruguaya imputó a más de 20 personas, entre estas un ciudadano argentino de 63 años que era director de un colegio en Punta del Este
La fiscalía uruguaya imputó a más de 20 personas, entre estas un ciudadano argentino de 63 años que era director de un colegio en Punta del Este

No hay riesgo de contagio de COVID-19 para AMLO, previo a reunión con Donald Trump: López-Gatell

No hay riesgo de contagio de COVID-19 para AMLO, previo a reunión con Donald Trump: López-Gatell

El subsecretario aseguró que el mandatario mexicano fue descartado de la lista de 70 contactos que proporcionó el titular de la SHCP, Arturo Herrera, tras ser diagnosticado con la enfermedad
El subsecretario aseguró que el mandatario mexicano fue descartado de la lista de 70 contactos que proporcionó el titular de la SHCP, Arturo Herrera, tras ser diagnosticado con la enfermedad

Se registra sismo de 4.7 grados en Guerrero; fue perceptible en la CDMX

Se registra sismo de 4.7 grados en Guerrero; fue perceptible en la CDMX

La intensidad de la energía telúrica no fue suficiente para activar la alerta sísmica.
La intensidad de la energía telúrica no fue suficiente para activar la alerta sísmica.

Santiago Nieto visitó a García Harfuch y un fusil de asalto sorprendió en la foto de la reunión

Santiago Nieto visitó a García Harfuch y un fusil de asalto sorprendió en la foto de la reunión

El secretario de Seguridad capitalino resultó herido en un atentado en su contra el pasado 26 de junio
El secretario de Seguridad capitalino resultó herido en un atentado en su contra el pasado 26 de junio

Cruz Azul confirmó participación en la Copa Por México, luego de los casos positivos de coronavirus en el plantel

Cruz Azul confirmó participación en la Copa Por México, luego de los casos positivos de coronavirus en el plantel

Jaime Ordiales, director deportivo del club, señaló que, de ser necesario, ocuparían jugadores de las fuerzas básicas para participar en el certamen
Jaime Ordiales, director deportivo del club, señaló que, de ser necesario, ocuparían jugadores de las fuerzas básicas para participar en el certamen

Donald Trump ya firmó el decreto promulgatorio del T-MEC

Donald Trump ya firmó el decreto promulgatorio del T-MEC

Los tres países participantes deberán decretar y publicar el acuerdo para que este pueda entrar en vigor el próximo 1 de julio
Los tres países participantes deberán decretar y publicar el acuerdo para que este pueda entrar en vigor el próximo 1 de julio
MAS NOTICIAS