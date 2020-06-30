Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY ISRAEL-USA/IRAN--DELAYED--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

Israel's Netanyahu and U.S. Iran envoy give newser

Start: 30 Jun 2020 06:41 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 06:50 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook give joint statement. Hook was in Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he called for the international community to extend U.N. arms embargo on Iran.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El PIB del Reino Unido sufrió su mayor caída desde 1979: bajó el 2.2 % en el primer trimestre del año

El PIB del Reino Unido sufrió su mayor caída desde 1979: bajó el 2.2 % en el primer trimestre del año

Las cifras ponen de manifiesto el impacto a finales del pasado marzo de la pandemia de la COVID-19 y el confinamiento
Las cifras ponen de manifiesto el impacto a finales del pasado marzo de la pandemia de la COVID-19 y el confinamiento

Cabo Verde aceptó el proceso de extradición de Alex Saab

Cabo Verde aceptó el proceso de extradición de Alex Saab

Así lo afirma el diario colombiano El Tiempo, según le confirmaron fuentes del gobierno de Estados Unidos. El empresario colombiano fue detenido el 12 de junio, cuando el avión privado en el que viajaba se detuvo en el país africano para repostar combustible, en el marco de lo que el régimen venezolano describió como una misión humanitaria
Así lo afirma el diario colombiano El Tiempo, según le confirmaron fuentes del gobierno de Estados Unidos. El empresario colombiano fue detenido el 12 de junio, cuando el avión privado en el que viajaba se detuvo en el país africano para repostar combustible, en el marco de lo que el régimen venezolano describió como una misión humanitaria

Omar García Harfuch y la telenovela en la que debutó al lado de su madre, María Sorté

Omar García Harfuch y la telenovela en la que debutó al lado de su madre, María Sorté

El funcionario incursionó en el ambiente artístico antes de prestar sus servicios al Estado
El funcionario incursionó en el ambiente artístico antes de prestar sus servicios al Estado

Operación Océano: empresarios, ex jueces y políticos involucrados en una red de explotación sexual a menores en Uruguay

Operación Océano: empresarios, ex jueces y políticos involucrados en una red de explotación sexual a menores en Uruguay

La fiscalía uruguaya imputó a más de 20 personas, entre estas un ciudadano argentino de 63 años que era director de un colegio en Punta del Este
La fiscalía uruguaya imputó a más de 20 personas, entre estas un ciudadano argentino de 63 años que era director de un colegio en Punta del Este

No hay riesgo de contagio de COVID-19 para AMLO, previo a reunión con Donald Trump: López-Gatell

No hay riesgo de contagio de COVID-19 para AMLO, previo a reunión con Donald Trump: López-Gatell

El subsecretario aseguró que el mandatario mexicano fue descartado de la lista de 70 contactos que proporcionó el titular de la SHCP, Arturo Herrera, tras ser diagnosticado con la enfermedad
El subsecretario aseguró que el mandatario mexicano fue descartado de la lista de 70 contactos que proporcionó el titular de la SHCP, Arturo Herrera, tras ser diagnosticado con la enfermedad

Se registra sismo de 4.7 grados en Guerrero; fue perceptible en la CDMX

Se registra sismo de 4.7 grados en Guerrero; fue perceptible en la CDMX

La intensidad de la energía telúrica no fue suficiente para activar la alerta sísmica.
La intensidad de la energía telúrica no fue suficiente para activar la alerta sísmica.

Santiago Nieto visitó a García Harfuch y un fusil de asalto sorprendió en la foto de la reunión

Santiago Nieto visitó a García Harfuch y un fusil de asalto sorprendió en la foto de la reunión

El secretario de Seguridad capitalino resultó herido en un atentado en su contra el pasado 26 de junio
El secretario de Seguridad capitalino resultó herido en un atentado en su contra el pasado 26 de junio

Cruz Azul confirmó participación en la Copa Por México, luego de los casos positivos de coronavirus en el plantel

Cruz Azul confirmó participación en la Copa Por México, luego de los casos positivos de coronavirus en el plantel

Jaime Ordiales, director deportivo del club, señaló que, de ser necesario, ocuparían jugadores de las fuerzas básicas para participar en el certamen
Jaime Ordiales, director deportivo del club, señaló que, de ser necesario, ocuparían jugadores de las fuerzas básicas para participar en el certamen

Donald Trump ya firmó el decreto promulgatorio del T-MEC

Donald Trump ya firmó el decreto promulgatorio del T-MEC

Los tres países participantes deberán decretar y publicar el acuerdo para que este pueda entrar en vigor el próximo 1 de julio
Los tres países participantes deberán decretar y publicar el acuerdo para que este pueda entrar en vigor el próximo 1 de julio

Qué son y qué hace famosos a los “vampiros” de San Luis Soyatlán

Qué son y qué hace famosos a los “vampiros” de San Luis Soyatlán

Los vampiros se preparan con hielo, jugos de limón y naranja naturales, el refresco sabor toronja Squirt, sal y sangrita casera
Los vampiros se preparan con hielo, jugos de limón y naranja naturales, el refresco sabor toronja Squirt, sal y sangrita casera

Tierna seductora y una explosión de arcoiris: los cambios de imagen de Belinda que impactaron en redes sociales

Tierna seductora y una explosión de arcoiris: los cambios de imagen de Belinda que impactaron en redes sociales

La cantante exploró las posibilidades de su imagen en una serie de fotografías que se convirtieron en tendencia
La cantante exploró las posibilidades de su imagen en una serie de fotografías que se convirtieron en tendencia

Coleccionistas pagan hasta 500 pesos por billetes de 20 que pronto saldrán de circulación

Coleccionistas pagan hasta 500 pesos por billetes de 20 que pronto saldrán de circulación

Desde agosto del 2018 Banxico anunció que el papel moneda dejará de producirse en el país
Desde agosto del 2018 Banxico anunció que el papel moneda dejará de producirse en el país
MAS NOTICIAS