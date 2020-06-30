Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY IRAN-USA/UN

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

U.N. briefed on implementation of Iran restrictions

Start: 30 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council briefed on implementation U.N. restrictions on Iran, with Iranian FM Zarif expected to address the council.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

