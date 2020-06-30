ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM

Carrie Lam holds weekly briefing
Start: 30 Jun 2020 01:18 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2020 02:30 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CH1: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH - CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Las autoridades detuvieron a 19 presuntos participantes del ataque, atribuido por el titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México al Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG)
MAS NOTICIAS