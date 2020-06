ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS-FAUCI

Fauci testifies at U.S. Senate panel hearing on COVID-19

Start: 30 Jun 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing titled "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com