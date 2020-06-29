Lunes 29 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Burnley se impone al Crystal Palace con tanto de Mee

29 de Junio de 2020

Con un solitario tanto de Ben Mee en la segunda parte (62), el Burnley se impuso en su visita al Crystal Palace, este lunes en partido de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League.

Con esta victoria, el Burnley asciende a la octava posición, con 45 puntos, tres más que el Crystal Palace (11º), y se mantiene en la pelea por la clasificación para la Europa League.

Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Sábado:

Aston Villa - Wolverhampton 0 - 1

- Domingo:

Watford - Southampton 1 - 3

- Lunes:

Crystal Palace - Burnley 0 - 1

- Martes:

(19h15 GMT) Brighton - Manchester United

- Miércoles:

(17h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle

Arsenal - Norwich City

Everton - Leicester

(19h15 GMT) West Ham - Chelsea

- Jueves:

(17h00 GMT) Sheffield United - Tottenham

(19h15 GMT) Manchester City - Liverpool

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 86 31 28 2 1 70 21 49

2. Manchester City 63 31 20 3 8 77 33 44

3. Leicester 55 31 16 7 8 59 29 30

4. Chelsea 54 31 16 6 9 55 41 14

5. Wolverhampton 52 32 13 13 6 45 34 11

6. Manchester United 49 31 13 10 8 48 31 17

7. Tottenham 45 31 12 9 10 50 41 9

8. Burnley 45 32 13 6 13 36 45 -9

9. Sheffield United 44 31 11 11 9 30 31 -1

10. Arsenal 43 31 10 13 8 43 41 2

11. Crystal Palace 42 32 11 9 12 28 37 -9

12. Everton 41 31 11 8 12 38 46 -8

13. Southampton 40 32 12 4 16 41 55 -14

14. Newcastle 39 31 10 9 12 29 42 -13

15. Brighton 33 31 7 12 12 34 41 -7

16. Watford 28 32 6 10 16 29 49 -20

17. West Ham 27 31 7 6 18 35 54 -19

18. AFC Bournemouth 27 31 7 6 18 29 50 -21

19. Aston Villa 27 32 7 6 19 36 60 -24

20. Norwich City 21 31 5 6 20 25 56 -31

./bds

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El modo oscuro llega a la versión móvil de Facebook

El modo oscuro llega a la versión móvil de Facebook

Quién es Eder Sarabia, el asistente de Quique Setién que se enfrentó a Lionel Messi y al plantel del Barcelona

Quién es Eder Sarabia, el asistente de Quique Setién que se enfrentó a Lionel Messi y al plantel del Barcelona

El hombre de 39 años es hijo de un amigo del entrenador y ya es el tercer ciclo en el que trabaja junto a él. En el Betis, ya había tenido un cruce con un futbolistas
El hombre de 39 años es hijo de un amigo del entrenador y ya es el tercer ciclo en el que trabaja junto a él. En el Betis, ya había tenido un cruce con un futbolistas

El nuevo mensaje de Pablo Alborán luego de revelar su orientación sexual

El nuevo mensaje de Pablo Alborán luego de revelar su orientación sexual

Tras mostrarse públicamente como hombre gay, el andaluz compartió un emotivo vídeo agradeciendo a sus seguidores
Tras mostrarse públicamente como hombre gay, el andaluz compartió un emotivo vídeo agradeciendo a sus seguidores

El historiador Niall Ferguson brindará una conferencia sobre el futuro de las instituciones en el mundo posterior al coronavirus

El historiador Niall Ferguson brindará una conferencia sobre el futuro de las instituciones en el mundo posterior al coronavirus

El evento está organizado por la Fundación Libertad, la Fundación Internacional para la Liberad e Infobae, y se realizará en forma virtual el jueves 2 de julio
El evento está organizado por la Fundación Libertad, la Fundación Internacional para la Liberad e Infobae, y se realizará en forma virtual el jueves 2 de julio

Suspendieron la asunción del nuevo ministro de Educación de Brasil por irregularidades en su currículum y Bolsonaro ya estudia nuevos candidatos

Suspendieron la asunción del nuevo ministro de Educación de Brasil por irregularidades en su currículum y Bolsonaro ya estudia nuevos candidatos

Fuentes del Gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro aseguraron que revisarán la información que aparece en el currículum de Carlos Alberto Decotelli, luego de que dos universidades de Argentina y Alemania negaran que había obtenido títulos en esas casas de estudio. La ceremonia en que asumiría el cargo estaba prevista para este martes
Fuentes del Gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro aseguraron que revisarán la información que aparece en el currículum de Carlos Alberto Decotelli, luego de que dos universidades de Argentina y Alemania negaran que había obtenido títulos en esas casas de estudio. La ceremonia en que asumiría el cargo estaba prevista para este martes

Luis Carlos Nájera, el otro jefe policiaco que sobrevivió a un atentado del CJNG en Guadalajara

Luis Carlos Nájera, el otro jefe policiaco que sobrevivió a un atentado del CJNG en Guadalajara

En 2018 el ex secretario de seguridad de Jalisco fue emboscado al salir de un restaurante
En 2018 el ex secretario de seguridad de Jalisco fue emboscado al salir de un restaurante

EEUU ya no venderá equipamiento militar a Hong Kong, tras señalar que la ciudad ha perdido su autonomía respecto a China

EEUU ya no venderá equipamiento militar a Hong Kong, tras señalar que la ciudad ha perdido su autonomía respecto a China

"No podemos arriesgarnos a que estos artículos caigan en manos del Ejército Popular de Liberación, cuyo principal objetivo es mantener la dictadura del Partido Comunista Chino, por cualquier medio necesario", advirtió el secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo
"No podemos arriesgarnos a que estos artículos caigan en manos del Ejército Popular de Liberación, cuyo principal objetivo es mantener la dictadura del Partido Comunista Chino, por cualquier medio necesario", advirtió el secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo

Gerardo Romano ganó en México el Premio Platino Xcaret por su papel en “El marginal 3”

Gerardo Romano ganó en México el Premio Platino Xcaret por su papel en “El marginal 3”

"La casa de papel" se llevó el galardón a mejor miniserie o teleserie cinematográfica iberoamericana: El anuncio se hizo a través de YouTube debido a la pandemia mundial de coronavirus
"La casa de papel" se llevó el galardón a mejor miniserie o teleserie cinematográfica iberoamericana: El anuncio se hizo a través de YouTube debido a la pandemia mundial de coronavirus

Perú confirmó fecha para el regreso del fútbol con un “novedoso formato”

Perú confirmó fecha para el regreso del fútbol con un “novedoso formato”

Desde la Federación Peruana de Fútbol informaron que la liga volverá el 7 de agosto. De esta manera, ya son cinco los países de Sudamérica que volverán al ruedo
Desde la Federación Peruana de Fútbol informaron que la liga volverá el 7 de agosto. De esta manera, ya son cinco los países de Sudamérica que volverán al ruedo

Así es la nueva pelota de la Premier League cuyo revolucionario diseño preocupa a los goleadores

Así es la nueva pelota de la Premier League cuyo revolucionario diseño preocupa a los goleadores

El balón es de Nike y tiene un relieve que evita que éste se mueva de manera impredecible. La compañía tardó ocho años en poder diseñarlo y su idea partió luego de las críticas hacia la Jabulani del Mundial de Sudáfrica 2010
El balón es de Nike y tiene un relieve que evita que éste se mueva de manera impredecible. La compañía tardó ocho años en poder diseñarlo y su idea partió luego de las críticas hacia la Jabulani del Mundial de Sudáfrica 2010

Todo por TikTok: influencers mexicanos compraron ilegalmente una cría de cocodrilo para grabar videos virales

Todo por TikTok: influencers mexicanos compraron ilegalmente una cría de cocodrilo para grabar videos virales

Las imágenes indignaron a los usuarios en redes sociales, quienes denunciaron el maltrato animal y exigieron al grupo de jóvenes que entregaran al reptil a las autoridades
Las imágenes indignaron a los usuarios en redes sociales, quienes denunciaron el maltrato animal y exigieron al grupo de jóvenes que entregaran al reptil a las autoridades

El insólito video en el que las Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras advierten a la población sobre los riesgos de violar la cuarentena

El insólito video en el que las Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras advierten a la población sobre los riesgos de violar la cuarentena

El país se encuentra bajo toque de queda desde marzo debido a la pandemia de coronavirus y en las últimas semanas el número de contagios ha comenzado a acelerarse. Utilizando actores que recrean escenas cotidianas, una campaña en Twitter advierte que "respetando los Derechos Humanos" se frustrará "cualquier acto delincuencial”
El país se encuentra bajo toque de queda desde marzo debido a la pandemia de coronavirus y en las últimas semanas el número de contagios ha comenzado a acelerarse. Utilizando actores que recrean escenas cotidianas, una campaña en Twitter advierte que "respetando los Derechos Humanos" se frustrará "cualquier acto delincuencial”
MAS NOTICIAS