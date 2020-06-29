Burnley se impone al Crystal Palace con tanto de Mee

Con un solitario tanto de Ben Mee en la segunda parte (62), el Burnley se impuso en su visita al Crystal Palace, este lunes en partido de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League.
Con esta victoria, el Burnley asciende a la octava posición, con 45 puntos, tres más que el Crystal Palace (11º), y se mantiene en la pelea por la clasificación para la Europa League.
Resultados de los partidos de la 32ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Sábado:
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton 0 - 1
- Domingo:
Watford - Southampton 1 - 3
- Lunes:
Crystal Palace - Burnley 0 - 1
- Martes:
(19h15 GMT) Brighton - Manchester United
- Miércoles:
(17h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle
Arsenal - Norwich City
Everton - Leicester
(19h15 GMT) West Ham - Chelsea
- Jueves:
(17h00 GMT) Sheffield United - Tottenham
(19h15 GMT) Manchester City - Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 86 31 28 2 1 70 21 49
2. Manchester City 63 31 20 3 8 77 33 44
3. Leicester 55 31 16 7 8 59 29 30
4. Chelsea 54 31 16 6 9 55 41 14
5. Wolverhampton 52 32 13 13 6 45 34 11
6. Manchester United 49 31 13 10 8 48 31 17
7. Tottenham 45 31 12 9 10 50 41 9
8. Burnley 45 32 13 6 13 36 45 -9
9. Sheffield United 44 31 11 11 9 30 31 -1
10. Arsenal 43 31 10 13 8 43 41 2
11. Crystal Palace 42 32 11 9 12 28 37 -9
12. Everton 41 31 11 8 12 38 46 -8
13. Southampton 40 32 12 4 16 41 55 -14
14. Newcastle 39 31 10 9 12 29 42 -13
15. Brighton 33 31 7 12 12 34 41 -7
16. Watford 28 32 6 10 16 29 49 -20
17. West Ham 27 31 7 6 18 35 54 -19
18. AFC Bournemouth 27 31 7 6 18 29 50 -21
19. Aston Villa 27 32 7 6 19 36 60 -24
20. Norwich City 21 31 5 6 20 25 56 -31
./bds