ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUN 29
29 de Junio de 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds briefing

Start: 29 Jun 2020 17:20 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 17:48 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds an on-camera briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

