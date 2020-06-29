ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

U.N. Human Rights Council opens its 44th session
Start: 30 Jun 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - U.N. Human Rights Council scheduled to open its 44th session, lasting until July 21, to examine violations worldwide. U.N. High Commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet to make opening statement. It will be followed by debates on her office's report issued in June on killings in the 'war on drugs' in the Philippines and on the situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - UN Human rights Council session starts with presentation of U.N. High Commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet presenting report on Philippines and on the situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar, followed by an oral update on COVID-19.
