ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-CHAUVIN

Hearing for Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd case

Start: 29 Jun 2020 18:01 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 19:00 GMT

1801GMT - George Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson speaks

1805GMT - George Floyd's uncle Selwyn Jones speaks

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - A court hearing is scheduled to be held in the case against Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd. The hearing before Hennepin County Judge Jeannice M. Reding is an omnibus hearing, the second hearing after the initial appearance which usually entails the prosecution explaining its evidence and the defense filing any pretrial motions. The other three police officers involved in the case will also go before a judge.

