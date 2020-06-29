ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE-MACRON

Macron meets citizens’ council on environment proposals

Start: 29 Jun 2020 09:07 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 10:50 GMT

PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron meets a citizen council’s to discuss their proposals over measures for cutting carbon emissions. The meeting happens one day after Macron's centrist party received a drubbing in municipal elections, with a surge of support for the Greens who seized several big cities.

Schedule:

0804GMT - Arrivals and exterior

0857GMT - Attendees gather in gardens of the Elysee Palace

0930GMT APPROX - Opening remarks by Transport and Environment Minister, Élisabeth Borne, followed by remarks by Macron

