ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE-MACRON

Por REUTERSJUN 29
29 de Junio de 2020

Macron meets citizens’ council on environment proposals

Start: 29 Jun 2020 09:07 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 10:50 GMT

PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron meets a citizen council’s to discuss their proposals over measures for cutting carbon emissions. The meeting happens one day after Macron's centrist party received a drubbing in municipal elections, with a surge of support for the Greens who seized several big cities.

Schedule:

0804GMT - Arrivals and exterior

0857GMT - Attendees gather in gardens of the Elysee Palace

0930GMT APPROX - Opening remarks by Transport and Environment Minister, Élisabeth Borne, followed by remarks by Macron

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS