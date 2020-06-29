Lunes 29 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/

Por REUTERSJUN 29
29 de Junio de 2020

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet to break Brexit deadlock

Start: 29 Jun 2020 08:03 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 08:49 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels for the first time in months of the COVID pandemic as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

The chief negotiators' meeting launches a week of talks in Brussels, with Monday's sessions including the level playing field guarantees of fair competition and dispute-settling clauses.

SCHEDULE:

0755GMT - Please monitor for doorstep

0900GMT Meeting starts (NO ACCESS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Al menos siete muertos en un ataque a la Bolsa de Karachi en Pakistán

Los asaltantes llegaron al edificio, una zona de alta seguridad que acoge bancos y oficinas
Una empresa desmintió a Loret de Mola y pidió que rectificara los datos en sus canales oficiales

Aseguró que los documentos ya fueron enviados al portal digital para que difunda la corrección por medio de sus canales oficiales
Estados Unidos sumó 38.576 nuevos casos de coronavirus

En el país se registraron 288 nuevos decesos frente a los 502 del sábado. Nueva York, sin embargo, se mantiene como el estado más golpeado con 392.539 casos confirmados y 31.397 fallecidos
AMLO no se ha hecho ninguna prueba de coronavirus: López-Gatell

Durante la conferencia de prensa vespertina se especificó que la ausencia del test es parte del protocolo de seguimiento epidemiológico
La nueva polémica de Paty Navidad contra el cubrebocas: “No uso bozal, no obedezco órdenes que violen mi dignidad”

Fiel a su costumbre de los últimos meses, la actriz emitió una nueva y controversial declaración ahora en contra del uso del barbijo
“Nada más falso”: Porfirio Muñoz Ledo aclaró versiones sobre su salida de Morena

El diputado federal de Morena clasificó a los morenistas en dos rubros: los "serviles" y los "congruentes"
Cae “El Alacrán”, presunto implicado en el asesinato del juez Villegas en Colima

El juzgador habría ordenado con anterioridad la prisión preventiva oficiosa para los padres, hermano y cuñada del presunto criminal.
Una ola de calor histórica convierte a Siberia en un horno

Las elevadas temperaturas causan incendios más destructivos, inundaciones, menos pesca y un ambiente propicio para los mosquitos
14 momentos del cine tan graciosos como vergonzosos

Una plaga de langostas también entró a Nepal, una nueva amenaza en plena pandemia

Un factor positivo es que en estos momentos tiene lugar la temporada de plantación de los cultivos de arroz coincidiendo con las lluvias del monzón, por lo que todos los campos están cubiertos de agua, así que los insectos “no destruirán los alimentos”
El régimen chino aseguró que reforzó su frontera con India con combatientes de artes marciales mixtas

El enfrentamiento que dejó al menos 20 muertos a mediados de junio se produjo sin armas de fuego. El ejército del gigante asiático también envió a alpinistas experimentados en rescates de extremas condiciones
Senado sesionará de manera extraordinaria para armonizar T-MEC; Diputados no llegaron a acuerdo

Además, las comisiones unidas de la Cámara Alta aprobaron dictámenes de las leyes que servirán para la entrada en vigor del T-MEC
