ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet to break Brexit deadlock
Start: 29 Jun 2020 08:03 GMT
End: 29 Jun 2020 08:49 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels for the first time in months of the COVID pandemic as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.
The chief negotiators' meeting launches a week of talks in Brussels, with Monday's sessions including the level playing field guarantees of fair competition and dispute-settling clauses.
