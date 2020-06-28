Domingo 28 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/RESULTS-REACTIONS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUN 28
26 de Junio de 2020

Duda & Trzaskowski react as results come in for Poland election

Start: 28 Jun 2020 18:50 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2020 19:50 GMT

WARSAW - Results and reactions from the two fontrunners in a closely-fought presidential election that could weaken the Poland's nationalist government. The incumbent Andrzej Duda is expected to come top in the first round, but polls published in recent days show him and his main rival, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the main centre-right opposition party Civic Platform (PO), tied in a second round run-off on July 12.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ANDRZEJ DUDA 2020 / TRZASKOWSKI2020

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Grandes papelones, los momentos que las estrellas desearían olvidar

Grandes papelones, los momentos que las estrellas desearían olvidar

Caídas estrepitosas, partes del cuerpo que no se quieren mostrar y situaciones incómodas son algunas de las metidas de pata que atravesaron diversos artistas con gracia y humor
Caídas estrepitosas, partes del cuerpo que no se quieren mostrar y situaciones incómodas son algunas de las metidas de pata que atravesaron diversos artistas con gracia y humor

El dardo de Luis Suárez a Quique Setién después del empate del FC Barcelona

El dardo de Luis Suárez a Quique Setién después del empate del FC Barcelona

El delantero azulgrana fue cuestionado acerca de por qué pierde tantos puntos el equipo cuando juega de visitante
El delantero azulgrana fue cuestionado acerca de por qué pierde tantos puntos el equipo cuando juega de visitante

Evaluna Montaner: celebrada por una foto en bikini, pero criticada por un video con Camilo

Evaluna Montaner: celebrada por una foto en bikini, pero criticada por un video con Camilo

De nueva cuenta el intérprete colombiano mostró lo enamorado que se encuentra de su esposa y, literal, besó su pie
De nueva cuenta el intérprete colombiano mostró lo enamorado que se encuentra de su esposa y, literal, besó su pie

Coronavirus en el mundo: ya son más de 10 millones los casos confirmados y hay casi 500.000 muertos

Coronavirus en el mundo: ya son más de 10 millones los casos confirmados y hay casi 500.000 muertos

Estados Unidos, con más de 2,5 millones de diagnósticos positivos, es el país más afectado por la enfermedad, seguido de Brasil y Rusia. Por su parte, Perú y Chile son los otros dos sudamericanos entre las 10 naciones con más casos
Estados Unidos, con más de 2,5 millones de diagnósticos positivos, es el país más afectado por la enfermedad, seguido de Brasil y Rusia. Por su parte, Perú y Chile son los otros dos sudamericanos entre las 10 naciones con más casos

Adele volvió a sacudir las redes: otro “antes y después” y el coqueteo online con un famoso rapero

Adele volvió a sacudir las redes: otro “antes y después” y el coqueteo online con un famoso rapero

Gasolina supera los precios registrados antes de la pandemia por coronavirus en México

Gasolina supera los precios registrados antes de la pandemia por coronavirus en México

El verdadero negocio, aseguró el experto, son las Terminales de Almacenamiento y Reparto que controla Pemex
El verdadero negocio, aseguró el experto, son las Terminales de Almacenamiento y Reparto que controla Pemex

Los 8 brutales golpes a la cabeza que conformaron el KO más impactante de la velada de UFC en Las Vegas

Los 8 brutales golpes a la cabeza que conformaron el KO más impactante de la velada de UFC en Las Vegas

El canadiense Tanner Boser protagonizó la escena más escalofriante al derribar a Philipe Lins con sus puños de acero. En la pelea estelar, Dustin Poirier derrotó a Dan Hooker en lo que fue una auténtica batalla. Las imágenes
El canadiense Tanner Boser protagonizó la escena más escalofriante al derribar a Philipe Lins con sus puños de acero. En la pelea estelar, Dustin Poirier derrotó a Dan Hooker en lo que fue una auténtica batalla. Las imágenes

El Real Madrid buscará la punta en soledad frente a un Espanyol que lucha por no descender: hora, TV y formaciones

El Real Madrid buscará la punta en soledad frente a un Espanyol que lucha por no descender: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Zinedine Zidane deberá aprovechar el tropiezo del FC Barcelona en su último partido para situarse en lo más alto
El conjunto de Zinedine Zidane deberá aprovechar el tropiezo del FC Barcelona en su último partido para situarse en lo más alto

La “estrategia burbuja” para proteger a Donald Trump del coronavirus

La “estrategia burbuja” para proteger a Donald Trump del coronavirus

Alex Saab solo cuenta con Nicolás Maduro: Juan Manuel Santos, Gustavo Petro y Piedad Córdoba ahora niegan cualquier vínculo

Alex Saab solo cuenta con Nicolás Maduro: Juan Manuel Santos, Gustavo Petro y Piedad Córdoba ahora niegan cualquier vínculo

Tormenta eléctrica, terremoto, nube del Sahara y un atentado de alto calibre: así fue la semana más caótica de México en lo que va del año

Tormenta eléctrica, terremoto, nube del Sahara y un atentado de alto calibre: así fue la semana más caótica de México en lo que va del año

Todo en medio de una pandemia por coronavirus que mantiene a México en la incertidumbre del "regreso a la nueva normalidad"
Todo en medio de una pandemia por coronavirus que mantiene a México en la incertidumbre del "regreso a la nueva normalidad"

Cómo es el audaz plan de Alemania para recuperar la economía tras el coronavirus y cuál será el rol del estado

Cómo es el audaz plan de Alemania para recuperar la economía tras el coronavirus y cuál será el rol del estado

Tras años de una prudencia fiscal considerada virtuosa por algunos economistas, pero excesiva por otros, el gobierno de Angela Merkel decidió romper la alcancía para sacar al país de la inédita crisis generada por la pandemia. Entre las medidas de excepción y la incógnita por un posible cambio de paradigma
Tras años de una prudencia fiscal considerada virtuosa por algunos economistas, pero excesiva por otros, el gobierno de Angela Merkel decidió romper la alcancía para sacar al país de la inédita crisis generada por la pandemia. Entre las medidas de excepción y la incógnita por un posible cambio de paradigma
MAS NOTICIAS