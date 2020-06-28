ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/

Polls open in 2nd round of much delayed French local elections
PARIS - The second round of French local elections, delayed by more than three months due to the country's coronavirus lockdown. In Paris the battle opposes the current mayor, Anne Hidalgo, Emmanuel Macron's former health minister, Agnes Buzyn and Sarkozy’s former justice minister, Rachida Dati. The first round, held two days before the country's strict lockdown was imposed, was controversial and resulted in a bounce for green candidates.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Polls opening
0615GMT - Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo votes
0625GMT - Polls opening in Paris
0800GMT APPROX - Right wing candidate for Paris town hall Rachida Dati casts ballot
TIME TBC - President Macron's party candidate for Paris town hall Agnes Buzyn casts ballot
TIME TBC - French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte cast ballots in their home town of le Touquet-Paris-Page
