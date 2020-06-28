Domingo 28 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/

Por REUTERSJUN 28
26 de Junio de 2020

Polls open in 2nd round of much delayed French local elections

Start: 28 Jun 2020 05:52 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2020 09:15 GMT

PARIS - The second round of French local elections, delayed by more than three months due to the country's coronavirus lockdown. In Paris the battle opposes the current mayor, Anne Hidalgo, Emmanuel Macron's former health minister, Agnes Buzyn and Sarkozy’s former justice minister, Rachida Dati. The first round, held two days before the country's strict lockdown was imposed, was controversial and resulted in a bounce for green candidates.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Polls opening

0615GMT - Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo votes

0625GMT - Polls opening in Paris

0800GMT APPROX - Right wing candidate for Paris town hall Rachida Dati casts ballot

TIME TBC - President Macron's party candidate for Paris town hall Agnes Buzyn casts ballot

TIME TBC - French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte cast ballots in their home town of le Touquet-Paris-Page

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Los personajes de Los Simpsons serán doblados por actores de su misma raza

El asunto es muy discutido en Estados Unidos, ya que en el género de la animación un destacado número de personajes afroamericanos, latinos o asiáticos son doblados por actores blancos, como el caso de Apu
Julio María Sanguinetti: “Uruguay recurrió a la libertad responsable para contener la pandemia, Argentina a la cuarentena obligatoria”

Negaron amparo al ex gobernador César Duarte, órdenes de aprehensión en su contra seguirán vigentes

Aclararon que son aproximadamente 10 amparos los que la defensa del gobernador ha tratado de promover
El sicario danés admirador de Pablo Escobar que sembró el terror en la Costa del Sol y fue arrestado cuando salió a tirar la basura en Dubai

Amir Faten Mekky nació en Dinamarca en una familia de inmigrantes iraníes pero se convirtió en el líder la banda de narcos nórdicos conocida como "Los suecos". Fue capturado por Interpol luego de perseguirlo por medio mundo
El reino de la nicotina: cómo un pequeño país asiático se convirtió en la nación con más fumadores

De cada 100 hombres jordanos, 82 consume nicotina de alguna manera. En promedio, fuman 23 cigarrillos por día. La tendencia al aumento se agrava porque las mujeres también adoptaron el cigarrillo y por la gran popularidad del narguile
Urnas matryoshka y sorteos de televisores para que Putin se quede en el poder hasta el 2036

Los rusos están votando en un referendum para reformar la Constitución y permitirle al presidente gobernar otros 16 años. Hay denuncias de irregularidades e incentivos de dinero para que acudan a sufragar
El ELN y los disidentes de las FARC aprovechan el confinamiento por el coronavirus para aumentar el reclutamiento de menores

Durante los meses de cuarenta, los grupos armados colombianos duplicaron la cifra total de reclutamiento de menores de 2019. El cierre de las escuelas y el repliegue del Ejército en algunos territorios para reforzar el orden público en las ciudades facilitaron la disparada
Quién fue Horacio Gómez Bolaños, el hermano de Chespirito con un modesto papel en “El Chavo” pero fundamental en su éxito comercial

Este 28 de junio cumpliría 90 años el hermano menor del célebre comediante mexicano Roberto Gómez Bolaños que protagonizó a "Godínez" y se encargó del marketing de los personajes de la serie de TV
Una periodista de la CNN en Brasil fue asaltada mientras transmitía un reporte en vivo

En las imágenes se puede apreciar como un hombre se acerca con un cuchillo para despojarla de sus pertenencias cuando la comunicadora estaba transmitiendo frente a la cámara
Lance Armstrong, la historia del rey deportivo de la mentira: de formar un imperio en el ciclismo y superar un cáncer a perder todo a manos del dóping

El reinado que el ciclista estadounidense sostuvo por años, ganando ni más ni menos que siete Tours de Francia, se derrumbó cuando fue acusado de dopaje sistemático por la Agencia Antidopaje de Estados Unidos (USADA)
Pese a descontento del personal, Reynosa convertirá Hospital General en Centro para la atención de COVID-19

En el estado se han comenzado a tomar medidas extraordinarias frente al aumento de contagios del virus SARS-CoV-2
Mariachi Arcoiris, la primera banda LGBTQ que interpreta este género musical

Carlos Samaniego fundó este proyecto incluyente desde 2014
