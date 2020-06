ADVISORY IRELAND-POLITICS/

Ireland's parliament meets to elect Micheal Martin as PM

Start: 27 Jun 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

DUBLIN - Ireland's parliament will meet to elect Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as prime minister, a role he will rotate and hand back to incumbent and rival Leo Varadkar at the end of 2022, after Ireland's two dominant center-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government.

