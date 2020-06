ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINE

EU's von der Leyen hosts a global pledging summit

Start: 27 Jun 2020 13:02 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2020 14:02 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen co-hosts the Global Pledging Summit - “Global Goal - Unite for our Future”.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO NEW USES AFTER SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 / MUSIC MUST BE CLEARED FOR USE BY CLIENT. CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS OR PERFORMANCES

DIGITAL: NO NEW USES AFTER SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 / MUSIC MUST BE CLEARED FOR USE BY CLIENT. CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS OR PERFORMANCES

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com