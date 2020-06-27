ADVISORY COLORADO-POLICE/MCCLAIN PROTEST

Aerials of Elijah McClain protest in Colorado

Start: 27 Jun 2020 19:39 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2020 19:39 GMT

AURORA, COLORADO, USA - Aerials over Aurora Colorado police headquarters where demonstrators are protesting the death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who died days after he was subdued by three policemen and injected with a powerful sedative in August of 2019.

