ADVISORY POLAND-ELECTION/RESULTS-REACTIONS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUN 26
26 de Junio de 2020

Duda & Trzaskowski react as results come in for Poland election

Start: 28 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

WARSAW - Results and reactions from the two fontrunners in a closely-fought presidential election that could weaken the Poland's nationalist government. The incumbent Andrzej Duda is expected to come top in the first round, but polls published in recent days show him and his main rival, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the main centre-right opposition party Civic Platform (PO), tied in a second round run-off on July 12.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

