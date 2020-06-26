Viernes 26 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-AUSTRALIA

Por REUTERSJUN 26
26 de Junio de 2020

Australians protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Start: 28 Jun 2020 02:50 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2020 04:15 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Protesters in Australia gather in Sydney's central business district to show solidarity with the Black Live Matters rallies in America, focusing also on the mistreatment of Indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Protestas del FRENAAA acorralaron a Andrés Manuel López Obrador en Michoacán previo a su conferencia mañanera

Protestas del FRENAAA acorralaron a Andrés Manuel López Obrador en Michoacán previo a su conferencia mañanera

Integrantes del Frente Nacional Anti AMLO y colectivos feministas preparan manifestaciones a las afueras de la 21 Zona Militar durante la visita del presidente
Integrantes del Frente Nacional Anti AMLO y colectivos feministas preparan manifestaciones a las afueras de la 21 Zona Militar durante la visita del presidente

Por qué López-Gatell no cree que en septiembre habrá una vacuna para el coronavirus

Por qué López-Gatell no cree que en septiembre habrá una vacuna para el coronavirus

En México también ha habido acercamientos a un tratamiento y vacuna por parte de la comunidad científica
En México también ha habido acercamientos a un tratamiento y vacuna por parte de la comunidad científica

“Radicales en Latinoamerica terminan siendo infiltrados de la CIA”: Alejandro Rojas a John Ackerman

“Radicales en Latinoamerica terminan siendo infiltrados de la CIA”: Alejandro Rojas a John Ackerman

En entrevista para Infobae, Rojas Díaz Durán explicó el panorama de la disputa interna por el futuro de Morena y la 4T
En entrevista para Infobae, Rojas Díaz Durán explicó el panorama de la disputa interna por el futuro de Morena y la 4T

“Con la información que hay ahora, quizá no hubiera puesto a García Luna”: Felipe Calderón

“Con la información que hay ahora, quizá no hubiera puesto a García Luna”: Felipe Calderón

El ex presidente mexicano aseguró que su gobierno fue implacable con el crimen organizado y los funcionarios corruptos, pues varios terminaron en la cárcel
El ex presidente mexicano aseguró que su gobierno fue implacable con el crimen organizado y los funcionarios corruptos, pues varios terminaron en la cárcel

Defendió a una mujer y fue apuñalado en la cabeza: un video muestra al hombre caminando con el cuchillo incrustado en el cráneo

Defendió a una mujer y fue apuñalado en la cabeza: un video muestra al hombre caminando con el cuchillo incrustado en el cráneo

Roberto Pérez se encuentra estable un hospital de Nueva York. La policía investiga el caso
Roberto Pérez se encuentra estable un hospital de Nueva York. La policía investiga el caso

El aeropuerto de París-Orly reabrió tras casi tres meses cerrado por el coronavirus

El aeropuerto de París-Orly reabrió tras casi tres meses cerrado por el coronavirus

Un avión de la compañía de bajo costo Transavia despegó con destino a la ciudad portuguesa de Oporto marcando el regreso a los cielos de los vuelos comerciales
Un avión de la compañía de bajo costo Transavia despegó con destino a la ciudad portuguesa de Oporto marcando el regreso a los cielos de los vuelos comerciales

Un depósito de gas de Teherán explotó sin provocar víctimas

Un depósito de gas de Teherán explotó sin provocar víctimas

El incendio fue controlado por los bomberos y se estaban realizando investigaciones para determinar la causa
El incendio fue controlado por los bomberos y se estaban realizando investigaciones para determinar la causa

El invierno austral agrava situación de los chilenos sin hogar durante pandemia

El invierno austral agrava situación de los chilenos sin hogar durante pandemia

Con temperaturas mínimas por debajo de los cero grados, días de lluvia reiterados y el coronavirus sin freno hasta el momento, las personas en situación de calle en Santiago viven una situación extrema
Con temperaturas mínimas por debajo de los cero grados, días de lluvia reiterados y el coronavirus sin freno hasta el momento, las personas en situación de calle en Santiago viven una situación extrema

Acusaron de misógino a Quirino Velázquez, el ex regidor de Tlajomulco que comparó la política y la mugre con las mujeres

Acusaron de misógino a Quirino Velázquez, el ex regidor de Tlajomulco que comparó la política y la mugre con las mujeres

La columna fue borrada del medio de comunicación y las redes sociales, mientras que el político pidió disculpas a través de un comunicado
La columna fue borrada del medio de comunicación y las redes sociales, mientras que el político pidió disculpas a través de un comunicado

“Era común y corriente”: José Joel desmintió que los restos de José José descansen en un lujoso ataúd de oro

“Era común y corriente”: José Joel desmintió que los restos de José José descansen en un lujoso ataúd de oro

El heredero del "Príncipe de la canción" señaló que el féretro de su padre es un modelo más austero del que "presumieron" las dos Saras
El heredero del "Príncipe de la canción" señaló que el féretro de su padre es un modelo más austero del que "presumieron" las dos Saras

Descubren dos Súper-Tierras a 11 años luz del Sistema Solar

Descubren dos Súper-Tierras a 11 años luz del Sistema Solar

Los dos planetas orbitan alrededor de Gliese 887, la décima estrella más cercana al Sol. Además, hay evidencias, aún no confirmadas, de la existencia de un tercer exoplaneta en la llamada zona de habitabilidad de este sistema planetario
Los dos planetas orbitan alrededor de Gliese 887, la décima estrella más cercana al Sol. Además, hay evidencias, aún no confirmadas, de la existencia de un tercer exoplaneta en la llamada zona de habitabilidad de este sistema planetario

“The broken and the bad”, la nueva docuserie inspirada Breaking Bad y Better Call Saul

“The broken and the bad”, la nueva docuserie inspirada Breaking Bad y Better Call Saul

El producto de AMC estará conducido por Giancarlo Espósito, quien interpretó al villano Gus Fring en ambas series. Mezclará momentos de los programas con episodios de la vida real
El producto de AMC estará conducido por Giancarlo Espósito, quien interpretó al villano Gus Fring en ambas series. Mezclará momentos de los programas con episodios de la vida real
MAS NOTICIAS