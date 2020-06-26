ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-AUSTRALIA

Australians protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter
Start: 28 Jun 2020 02:50 GMT
End: 28 Jun 2020 04:15 GMT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Protesters in Australia gather in Sydney's central business district to show solidarity with the Black Live Matters rallies in America, focusing also on the mistreatment of Indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS