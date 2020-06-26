Viernes 26 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- UPDATED TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 26
23 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak.

Start: 26 Jun 2020 12:30 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2020 13:30 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Expected speakers:

Dr Tedros Adhanom, WHO director

Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - as presser will also be on World Refugee Day

They will be joined via zoom by:

Mr Chuol Puok Jock, currently leading COVID-19 response in Gambella region, Ethiopia

Dr Iman Shankiti, WHO representative in Lebanon

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1. NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

