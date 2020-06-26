ADVISORY --FLASH--BRITAIN-SECURITY/GLASGOW

Police dealing with incident in Scottish city of Glasgow
Start: 26 Jun 2020 13:25 GMT
End: 26 Jun 2020 13:29 GMT
GLASGOW - Emergency services in Scotland are dealing with an incident in Glasgow that has closed off one of the city's streets, police said in a statement on Twitter.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE UK
DIGITAL: NO USE UK
Source: BBC NEWS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El coach del serbio anunció públicamente que el tercer test que le realizaron dio positivo de COVID-19. Tras conocerse esta noticia se hizo viral un video de cuando anunció la suspensión del Adria Tour
MAS NOTICIAS