ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/GLASGOW

Por REUTERSJUN 26
26 de Junio de 2020

Officer injured and suspect shot dead in Glasgow incident

Start: 26 Jun 2020 14:03 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2020 14:44 GMT

GLASGOW - Six people injured including a police officer following an incident on West George street in Glasgow today, Police Scotland says.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Atentado contra Omar García Harfuch: 12 personas fueron arrestadas

Decenas de casquillos quedaron sobre el asfalto en el cruce de Sierra Madre y la Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, lugar del ataque
Sheinbaum confirmó tres muertos en el atentado contra García Harfuch: dos escoltas y una mujer que transitaba por la zona

Reiteró que el secretario se encuentra fuera de peligro
Duro golpe del coronavirus para Gerard Piqué y el tenis mundial: suspendieron las finales de la Copa Davis

La pandemia ha obligado a posponer hasta el año próximo este torneo que debía jugarse del 23 al 29 de noviembre en Madrid
Un ataque con un cuchillo dejó al menos tres muertos en Escocia: la policía investiga si fue un atentado terrorista

Ocurrió a las puertas del hotel Park Inn de Glasgow. Oficiales confirmaron que el atacante fue abatido luego de cometer los asesinatos y herir a un agente policial
“¡Rápido, están tirando, base!”: los angustiantes audios del atentado contra Omar García Harfuch en el que murieron dos escoltas

En un evento inédito, un comando atacó al secretario de Seguridad Pública en Lomas de Chapultepec, Ciudad de México
El golazo “a lo Messi” de la última joya que compró el Barcelona

El portugués Francisco Trincão volvió a destacarse en el Sporting de Braga de la liga lusa. Su ficha costó 31 millones de euros
El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca reveló la nueva estrategia de EEUU para testear los casos de coronavirus

Anthony Fauci, director del Instituto Nacional de Alergia y Enfermedades Infecciosas, dijo que “algo no está funcionando” con el actual esquema. Ahora el Gobierno estudia hacer pruebas grupales, para reducir costos y tener resultados en menos tiempo
Las “burbujas” que utilizará la Fórmula 1 para combatir al coronavirus en su regreso a la actividad

Todos los participantes de los eventos serán testados previamente y durante la competencia. "Todo será una burbuja, inclusive dentro de los equipos", avisó el director deportivo de Ferrari
“Me da igual lo que pienses, amor es amor”: Danna Paola hizo un nuevo guiño a la comunidad LGBTTTI con el estreno de su canción “TQ Y YA”

El tema se colocó en las listas de popularidad y entre las tendencias en las diferentes redes sociales
Entrenan a un robot con videos de cirugías para que aprenda a suturar heridas

Es parte de un proyecto realizando en la Universidad de California en Berkeley. Se busca conseguir que un sistema de inteligencia artificial para que desarrolle la precisión de un humano
Jair Bolsonaro y un funcionario acordeonista: así fue su curioso homenaje a los muertos por coronavirus en Brasil

Fue en la transmisión que realiza el presidente semanalmente por Facebook. A su lado estaba el ministro de Economía, Paulo Guedes, y la intérprete de lenguaje de señas
Cómo acceder a los miles de títulos de Netflix en Estados Unidos desde cualquier país

Algunas plataformas limitan el contenido según la ubicación del usuario. Pero esto se puede evitar utilizando una VPN
