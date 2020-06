Nicola Sturgeon reacts to Glasgow incident

Start: 26 Jun 2020 16:22 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2020 16:32 GMT

EDINBURGH - Scottish first minister reacts to incident in West George street, Glasgow where six people were injured and the suspect shot dead by Police.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com