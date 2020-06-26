ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/OPENING CEREMONY

Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit online

Start: 26 Jun 2020 01:16 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2020 01:57 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) summit is held in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference with remarks by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the opening ceremony.

