Viernes 26 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/OPENING CEREMONY

Por REUTERSJUN 26
25 de Junio de 2020

Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit online

Start: 26 Jun 2020 01:16 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2020 01:57 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM - The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) summit is held in Hanoi, Vietnam, via online teleconference with remarks by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the opening ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

0115 GMT - Opening ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vietnam

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 ORIGINAL / CHANNEL 2 ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

