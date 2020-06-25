Jueves 25 de Junio de 2020
¡No abras la ventanilla! Una casa embrujada a bordo del auto

25 de Junio de 2020

Tokyo, 24 Jun 2020 (AFP) - A car horn beeps and the horror begins: a bloody murder and rampaging zombies. But this drive-in haunted house in Japan protects against the most terrifying enemy of all -- coronavirus.Inside a car, guests can scream as loudly as they like, with no mask required, as hideous creatures daubed in blood swarm towards them.In fact, the new format might even be scarier than a traditional haunted house, producer Kenta Iwana, 25, told AFP."At the drive-in haunted house, guests are confined in a car so they can't escape the horror until the end," he said."It makes it even more scary for them."Iwana came up with the drive-in solution after struggling with a string of cancellations as the coronavirus outbreak took hold."It's because a haunted house creates an environment with three Cs," he said, referring to the conditions Japanese experts warn risk spreading the virus: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings."Orders for conventional-style haunted houses were cancelled one after another and we lost about 80 percent of our clients."The squad is usually hired to set up haunted house experiences at amusement parks and similar venues.A normal experience might involve a windowless facility with actors playing ghosts quietly following visitors and whispering directly into their ears to scare them -- all impossible in the age of coronavirus. - 'Wanting to scare' - Iwana and his team Kowagarasetai -- meaning "A squad wanting to scare" -- initially tried to create coronavirus-compatible performances by wearing masks painted with fake blood and playing recorded screams rather than unleashing real ones.But most of their events were cancelled anyway."We've even had Halloween events scheduled in October and November cancelled," said Ayaka Imaide, 34, head of the squad.Iwana, who quit university to become a ghost house producer, wondered if a drive-in format might work instead.Ghost stories and haunted houses are popular forms of entertainment in Japan and are associated particularly with the summer, though the reasons for the link are unclear.Iwana says he was told the tradition began when up-and-coming kabuki actors began performing ghost stories in the hot summer months, when star actors took time off. - Behind windscreens - Kota Hanegawa, 28, plays a blood-soaked killer in the squad, though he admits he is not a big fan of scary things.He says the new format -- with the actors outside accompanied by a soundtrack and narration playing inside the car -- has a few positives, particularly in terms of audience feedback."I can get very close to guests even though they're behind the windscreens," said Hanegawa."It's interesting to see their reactions so close up, while keeping social distance."Imaide said she hoped the new format would help lift the mood of entertainers struggling during the pandemic."Maybe we should just not do anything and keep our heads down," she said seriously, from underneath a full face of zombie make-up."I don't know what the right thing to do is... But we want to continue offering a haunted house, even if it means we have to change the style a bit. We want many people to enjoy it, to enjoy being scared."Japan's coronavirus state of emergency has already been lifted, and some amusement parks are slowly beginning to reopen, with restrictions on guests.But the squad is moving ahead with its drive-in concept for now, and tickets for its first dates next month at a Tokyo garage have already sold out.Imaide hopes guests will feel comfortable letting loose and getting the full, horrifying experience."Let out all your fears, that's the way to enjoy it," she advised.oh/sah/ric/leg/amj -------------------------------------------------------------

El dueño de la disco SoHo House denunció a Maluma por extorsión e incumplimiento de contrato

Richard Allan Caring denunció que la estrella latina y su equipo le exigieron un millón de dólares, el doble de lo acordado inicialmente, para presentarse en la ceremonia, que se iba a llevar a cabo este mes en Roma
Conmoción en Italia por la trágica muerte de una futbolista de 21 años

Se trata de Arianna Varone, una de las promesas del fútbol femenino italiano. Perdió la vida tras un violento accidente de tránsito en San Martino Siccomario, un municipio de la provincia de Pavía
“La Nacha” y “La Chata”, las “madres fundadoras” que inventaron todo en el narcotráfico mexicano

Las redes de tráfico, el soborno a policías, la corrupción a políticos y las ejecuciones a los rivales comenzaron en la primera mitad del siglo XX de la mano de estas mujeres. Sus técnicas serían replicadas después por los grandes cárteles de la droga
PAN exige a López Obrador aval de ventiladores diseñados por la UNAM

El Instituto de Ciencias Nucleares creó un soporte respiratorio que podría ser utilizado durante la crisis del coronavirus
El Liverpool se consagró campeón de la Premier League: los números de un equipo récord

Tras ... del Manchester City ante el Chelsea, el conjunto de Jürguen Klopp se crornó como el mejor del certamen que había ganado por última vez en 1990, cuando aún se llamaba Liga Inglesa
El ejército mexicano y sus misterios “gananciales”

Los estudios y reportes sobre el caso mexicano son omisos e incapaces de explicar la bonanza económica con la que los militares llegan al gobierno populista de la 4T
Con el argentino Mauro Quiroga a la cabeza, Atlético de San Luis arma plantel con jugadores de “experiencia”

El equipo de Guillermo Vázquez se prepara para el reinicio de las actividades en la Liga MX, sumando cuatro refuerzos a sus filas
Tragedia en Nueva Jersey: una niña de 8 años, su madre y su abuelo se ahogaron en la piscina de su casa

La mujer, de 33 años, y el hombre, de 62, se lanzaron al agua para rescatar a la menor, pero murieron en el intento, ya que no sabían nadar
Reportan extraoficialmente seis soldados fallecidos y cuatro heridos en volcadura de Humvee en Tijuana

Ocurrió la mañana de este jueves 25 de junio sobre el bulevar 2000 a la altura de la colonia Las Delicias II, en Tijuana
Construyendo un nuevo liderazgo en ambientes complejos

La reciente aparición de un problema de magnitud global como lo es la pandemia ocasionada por el COVID-19 nos ha hecho derribar todas las previsiones, planes, proyectos y demás elementos de orden que tanto nos gustan como humanidad
California, Texas y Florida son los estados con más contagios de coronavirus en EEUU: cómo llegaron a esa instancia

Los tres estados mas poblados del país son además los que han visto las mayores alzas en el número de casos positivos esta semana, con un promedio que supera los 5 mil diarios en cada uno de ellos
¿Quiénes recibirían primero la vacuna contra el coronavirus?

El riesgo de que una confrontación geopolítica afecte la distribución de la inmunización disminuye con las iniciativas privadas y multilaterales para asegurar que las naciones pobres también reciban millones de dosis
