ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Por REUTERSJUN 25
24 de Junio de 2020

WHO chief Tedros newser with France, Germany health ministers

Start: 25 Jun 2020 09:35 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, holds a joint news conference with Jens Spahn, Germany's Federal Minister of Health, and Olivier Veran, French Minister for Solidarity and Health, who will be joining him at WHO in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

