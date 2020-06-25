ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO chief Tedros newser with France, Germany health ministers
Start: 25 Jun 2020 09:35 GMT
End: 25 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, holds a joint news conference with Jens Spahn, Germany's Federal Minister of Health, and Olivier Veran, French Minister for Solidarity and Health, who will be joining him at WHO in Geneva.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El mandatario interino le recriminó al ex presidente español que no exija "que se libere a todos los presos políticos, que se permita a todos votar libremente, estén dentro o fuera del país y que haya una autoridad electoral neutral"
MAS NOTICIAS