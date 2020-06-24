ADVISORY USA-POLAND/NEWS CONFERENCE --UPDATED

Trump, Polish president hold a news conference

Start: 24 Jun 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2020 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda hold a news conference at the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com