ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP/

FIFA announces host of 2023 women's World Cup

Start: 25 Jun 2020 15:55 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT

ZURICH - FIFA will announce the host for the 2023 women's World Cup after an online meeting of its Council. Colombia and a joint bid between Australia and New Zealand are the options.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Council meeting begins

From 1600GMT - News conference

