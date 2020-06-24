Miércoles 24 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP/

Por REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2020

FIFA announces host of 2023 women's World Cup

Start: 25 Jun 2020 15:55 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT

ZURICH - FIFA will announce the host for the 2023 women's World Cup after an online meeting of its Council. Colombia and a joint bid between Australia and New Zealand are the options.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Council meeting begins

From 1600GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FIFA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS