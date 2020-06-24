ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP/

FIFA announces host of 2023 women's World Cup
Start: 25 Jun 2020 15:55 GMT
End: 25 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT
ZURICH - FIFA will announce the host for the 2023 women's World Cup after an online meeting of its Council. Colombia and a joint bid between Australia and New Zealand are the options.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Council meeting begins
From 1600GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FIFA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El Departamento de Estado publicó un informe sobre la situación del terrorismo en el mundo. Afirmó que el chavismo creó un ambiente propicio para que actúen "los disidentes de las FARC, el ELN y Hezbollah"
MAS NOTICIAS