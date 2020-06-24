ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/SOUTHCAROLINA-STATUE

Statue of John C. Calhoun removed
Start: 24 Jun 2020 10:12 GMT
End: 24 Jun 2020 10:51 GMT
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES - Statue of former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun removed from the city.
