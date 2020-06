ADVISORY PROTESTS-WASHINGTON DC/

Protesters remain near White House after clashes with police

Start: 23 Jun 2020 02:27 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Protesters remain near the White House after police intervened earlier in the evening to stop a group of protesters from tearing down a statue of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square.

==

PLEASE NOTE: LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATRAUL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com