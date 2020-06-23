ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Fauci testifies to Congress about U.S. coronavirus response
Start: 23 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 23 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Trump administration officials who oversee the government response to the coronavirus pandemic testify before a congressional oversight panel. The House Energy and Commerce committee will also probe officials from the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the FDA on how to effectively combat the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. as some states see increases in cases.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com