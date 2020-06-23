Lunes 22 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Por REUTERSJUN 23
23 de Junio de 2020

Fauci testifies to Congress about U.S. coronavirus response

Start: 23 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Trump administration officials who oversee the government response to the coronavirus pandemic testify before a congressional oversight panel. The House Energy and Commerce committee will also probe officials from the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the FDA on how to effectively combat the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. as some states see increases in cases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Es un cero a la izquierda”: la cruda respuesta de Gustavo Adolfo Infante a Amandititita tras denunciar 10 años de ataques

El periodista de espectáculos minimizó las acusaciones y se lanzó duramente contra la llamada "reina de la anarcumbia"
¡Y que nos parte un rayo! Así fueron los memes sobre la tormenta eléctrica que despertó a la Ciudad de México

La tormenta causó que muchos capitalinos tomaran postales ante los efectos luminosos de los rayos
Personal de salud muere seis veces más en México que en China

México tiene una tasa de mortandad de trabajadores de la salud superior a la de Estados Unidos, China e Italia
Estados Unidos superó las 120.000 muertes por coronavirus y volvió a registrar más de 30.000 contagios en un día

Según el balance de la universidad Johns Hopkins, tuvieron lugar 435 decesos y 35.015 nuevos casos positivos en las últimas 24 horas. El epicentro de la pandemia ahora se encuentra en los estados del sur, especialmente en California, Florida, Texas y Arizona
El Marro está acorralado: alianza entre cárteles de Sinaloa y Santa Rosa de Lima para enfrentar al CJNG es poco probable

Una ola de violencia se ha manifestado en el estado de Guanajuato desde el arresto de la madre, prima y hermana del líder criminal
INE pidió a gobernantes abstenerse de intervenir en el proceso electoral

El consejero Ciro Murayama señaló que la institución es independiente y autónoma, además, dijo que es la única a quien le corresponde realizar los comicios
Gallos Blancos de Querétaro reportó a un jugador que dio positivo a COVID-19

El futbolista se encuentra bajo supervisión médica y en aislamiento; sigue los protocolos de la Secretaría de Salud y de la Liga MX
COVID-19 en México: suman 22,584 muertos y 185,122 casos confirmados

Como cada día, la Secretaría de Salud actualizó las cifras sobre el avance del virus SARS-CoV-2 en el país
Juez federal admitió a trámite amparo de Tomás Zerón, arquitecto de la “verdad histórica” de Ayotzinapa

Un juez del Octavo de Distrito en Materias de Amparo y Juicios Federales en el Estado de México pidió a la FGR que informe si efectivamente solicitaron su arresto
Grupo armado torturó y quemó vivas a 15 personas, entre ellas dos mujeres

La Fiscalía de Oaxaca, entidad de los hechos, ya investiga los asesinatos que se registraron durante el transcurso del domingo y la madrugada de este lunes IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Pura furia y velocidad: el primer video de Mike Tyson entrenando sobre un ring para su vuelta al boxeo

El ex púgil estadounidense se prepara para volver a pelear a los 53 años pese a las recomendaciones de varias figuras del ambiente. En su última publicación, el ex campeón mundial de los pesados deja en claro que está listo para el regreso
Ana de la Reguera y su vieja polémica con Yalitza Aparicio antes del reclamo a Horacio Villalobos

De la Reguera fue duramente criticada cuando publicó un comentario en el perfil de Instagram de la protagonista de "Roma"
