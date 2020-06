ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/LEAFLETS

Inter-Korea border residents rally

Start: 22 Jun 2020 07:52 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2020 08:26 GMT

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA - About a dozen of residents living near the inter-Korea border are expected to hold a rally to protest against defector groups’ plans to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com