ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 22
22 de Junio de 2020

UK PM unveils coronavirus lockdown easing plans to help pubs

Start: 23 Jun 2020 11:30 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his latest plans to ease Britain's coronavirus lockdown, setting out guidelines to help some pubs, bars and restaurants open their doors to the public. Britain's interior minister Priti Patel will then make a statement on the Home Office's handling of Windrush scandal.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Health and Social Care (including Topical Questions)

TIME TBC - Johnson statement - Covid-19 update

TIME TBC - Priti Patel - Windrush statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Geoffrey Berman: la destitución del fiscal de Manhattan podría afectar a “Tony” Hernández y Nicolás Maduro

Geoffrey Berman, fiscal general, fue destituido el sábado por el presidente Donald Trump
Murió Sergio Salvador Aguirre Anguiano, ministro en retiro de la Suprema Corte

Aguirre Anguiano fue parte de la pleno de la Corte de 1995 al 2012
Chile reportó otros 4.600 casos de coronavirus y tiene más de 2.000 pacientes en unidades de cuidados intensivos

La cifra de muertes creció levemente y llegó a 4.502, ya que toma en cuenta las computadas por el Registro Civil, con actividad reducida durante el fin de semana
Detuvieron en Alemania a un médico sirio acusado de crímenes de lesa humanidad y torturas en una cárcel del régimen de Bashar al Assad

Además, dos ex miembros de los servicios de inteligencia son juzgados por las muertes y maltrataos a decenas de personas en un centro de detención
Justin Bieber se defendió de una acusación de abuso sexual con Selena Gomez en el medio

Una joven había afirmado que el músico canadiense la había agredido en un hotel de Austin, Texas, en 2014. La respuesta del cantante en Twitter
La cruzada del SAT contra factureros: preparan las primeras órdenes de aprehensión

Tan solo en 2020 el fisco ha sumado hasta 700 figuras en su lista negra; la mayoría de los acusados por emitir facturas apócrifas no ha logrado comprobar su inocencia
La feroz crítica de Nick Kyrgios a Novak Djokovic tras los múltiples contagios de coronavirus en el torneo que organizó el serbio

El australiano se manifestó contra el número uno. "Eso es lo que sucede cuando eres indiferente a los protocolos", comentó tras conocerse que los casos positivos de Grigor Dimitrov y Borna Coric, entre otros
Defraudan a doctoras con casi 700,000 pesos por la compra de 35,000 mascarillas

La empresa con la que hicieron la negociación fue con Comercializadora y Mantenimiento Industrial Jamar
Alerta en Uruguay por un rebrote de coronavirus: al menos 18 infectados y más de 200 personas en aislamiento

El país estaba cerca de superar todos los casos de COVID-19, pero registró un foco que ha dejado en cuarentena a 90 trabajadores de la salud
“Era una situación incontrolable”: López Obrador adelantó que habrá un informe sobre el operativo que puso en jaque al “Marro”

El presidente de México anunció que en los próximos días el gabinete de Seguridad rendirá un informe especial sobre el operativo con el que se detuvo a la madre, hermana y prima de José Antonio Yépez, presunto líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima
“Ni misógino ni racista”: Horacio Villalobos se disculpó tras acusaciones de Amandititita y Ana de la Reguera

"Todo son bromas", aseguró el presentador en "Venga la alegría"
Luego de tantas polémicas, Novak Djokovic se hizo el test de coronavirus y aguarda por los resultados

El tenista serbio participó de fiestas sin distanciamiento social y fue uno de los protagonistas del torneo que organizó en su país, donde varios participantes fueron infectados con el Covid-19. Los detalles
