ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON -- APPROXIMATE TIMING

UK PM unveils coronavirus lockdown easing plans to help pubs

Start: 23 Jun 2020 11:30 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his latest plans to ease Britain's coronavirus lockdown, setting out guidelines to help some pubs, bars and restaurants open their doors to the public. Britain's interior minister Priti Patel will then make a statement on the Home Office's handling of Windrush scandal.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Health and Social Care (including Topical Questions)

TIME TBC - Johnson statement - Covid-19 update

TIME TBC - Priti Patel - Windrush statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com