ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON -- APPROXIMATE TIMING

UK PM unveils coronavirus lockdown easing plans to help pubs
Start: 23 Jun 2020 11:30 GMT
End: 23 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his latest plans to ease Britain's coronavirus lockdown, setting out guidelines to help some pubs, bars and restaurants open their doors to the public. Britain's interior minister Priti Patel will then make a statement on the Home Office's handling of Windrush scandal.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Health and Social Care (including Topical Questions)
TIME TBC - Johnson statement - Covid-19 update
TIME TBC - Priti Patel - Windrush statement
