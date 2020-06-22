Lunes 22 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-CHINA/SUMMIT -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por REUTERSJUN 22
22 de Junio de 2020

EU hosts a virtual summit with China

Start: 22 Jun 2020 14:05 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2020 15:05 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE:

At 1400GMT we will start with PRE-RECORDED opening remarks by Charles Michel followed by LIVE news conference.

PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a virtual summit with China.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - **TAPE REPLAY** - Opening remarks by Charles Michel, during meeting with Xi jinping.

1415GMT - ** LIVE** News conference by EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL / TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El ex CEO de Google dijo que “no hay dudas” de que Huawei envía datos al régimen chino

Eric Schmidt está seguro que las prácticas de la empresa tecnológica que responde a Beijing comprometen la seguridad de los países
Amenaza racista en NASCAR: encuentran una soga con una horca en los boxes del único piloto afroamericano de la categoría

El episodio se produjo luego de que Bubba Wallace lograra convencer a la competición para que prohibiera la bandera confederada en sus circuitos e instalaciones
El entrenador del Barcelona habló de las “ayudas que recibe el Real Madrid”

Quique Setién brindó una conferencia de prensa y se refirió a las polémicas actuaciones de los árbitros en el partido que disputó el Merengue con la Real Sociedad en San Sebastián. Los detalles
“Se hace más grande la bulla”: López Obrador pidió a simpatizantes no hacer caravanas a en respuesta a opositores

"Yo les pido que por favor, que ojalá y no lo hagan, no hace falta hacer lo mismo", dijo el presidente de México
“No se metan a proteger a delincuentes”: López Obrador habló de la violencia en Guanajuato tras golpe al “Marro”

Luego de la detención de la madre, hermana y prima del líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima, José Antonio Yépez, "El Marro", pobladores realizaron ataques a comercios y bloqueos de carreteras
Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de junio: Sonora, Sinaloa, Guerrero y Michoacán en alerta por casos sospechosos

Desde que se presentó el primer caso de coronavirus en México, ya suman 21,825 fallecimientos y 24,225 contagios activos
WWDC 2020: qué esperar del evento para desarrolladores de Apple

En el encuentro se darán a conocer novedades en materia de software. Algunas de las filtraciones y rumores que surgieron
“Sé que lo hizo”: habló el mejor amigo de Christian Brueckner, el sospechoso de secuestrar a Madeleine McCann

Michael Tatschl vivió con el acusado de haber raptado y asesinado a la pequeña de 3 años en un complejo turístico en Praia da Luz, Portugal, en mayo de 2007
Activaron alerta amarilla en nueve alcaldías de la CDMX: este es el pronóstico del clima

Se espera que las precipitaciones persistan durante el día, con posibilidad de granizo y descargas eléctricas
Polémica en la Premier League: tres futbolistas del Arsenal que jugaron contra el City dieron positivo por COVID-19 días antes del partido

Los Gunners se enfrentaron al conjunto de Pep Guardiola el 17 de junio, en lo que significó el reinicio de la competencia inglesa a la actividad
Cuando Horacio Villalobos se lanzó contra Televisa en “Venga la alegría”

El presentador dijo que prefería tener cáncer a volver a trabajar en esa empresa
Benedicto XVI cerró su viaje a Alemania y regresó al Vaticano

El papa emérito había visitado su país natal por última vez en 2011, dos años antes de ceder el cargo a su sucesor el papa Francisco. Durante su estadía visitó varias veces a su hermano, además de acudir al panteón familiar y a la vivienda en la que residió durante siete años en la localidad de Pentling
La justicia británica comenzó a definir el futuro del oro de Venezuela depositado en el Banco de Inglaterra

El régimen iraní aumenta su influencia en Venezuela: envió un buque con alimentos para inaugurar el primer supermercado persa en el país

El diputado que investigó a Alex Saab en Venezuela fue acusado de terrorismo y permanece detenido en su casa

Donald Trump dijo que está abierto a considerar una reunión con Nicolás Maduro

De vendedor de llaveros a testaferro de Maduro: la historia de Alex Saab, el empresario detenido en Cabo Verde que conoce los secretos más oscuros del chavismo

Donald Trump dijo que está abierto a considerar una reunión con Nicolás Maduro

EEUU roza las 120.000 muertes por coronavirus mientras los contagios siguen al alza

Donald Trump adelantó que impondrá nuevas restricciones a las visas para bloquear la entrada de ciertos trabajadores extranjeros

Qué ocurrió con el coronavirus en 315 ciudades de EEUU tras las protestas masivas contra el racismo

El momento en que una mujer increpa a uno de los policías involucrados en la muerte de George Floyd

“Se hace más grande la bulla”: López Obrador pidió a simpatizantes no hacer caravanas a en respuesta a opositores

“No se metan a proteger a delincuentes”: López Obrador habló de la violencia en Guanajuato tras golpe al “Marro”

Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de junio: Sonora, Sinaloa, Guerrero y Michoacán en alerta por casos sospechosos

Activaron alerta amarilla en nueve alcaldías de la CDMX: este es el pronóstico del clima

Cuando Horacio Villalobos se lanzó contra Televisa en “Venga la alegría”

Colombia superó por primera vez el centenar de muertes diarias por COVID-19

Duque incidió en la importancia del distanciamiento social tras las aglomeraciones en el día sin IVA

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

La oposición le exige al Gobierno que intervenga para frenar ataques a silobolsas

WWDC 2020: qué esperar del evento para desarrolladores de Apple

Diario de la peste 90: Ante el acontecimiento, permanecer atento y de pie

Detuvieron en su mansión a “Pillín” Bracamonte, jefe de la barra de Rosario Central, en una causa por lavado de dinero

Daniel Gollan: “Hay consenso con la Ciudad de Buenos Aires para una restricción fuerte”

“Se hace más grande la bulla”: López Obrador pidió a simpatizantes no hacer caravanas a en respuesta a opositores

“No se metan a proteger a delincuentes”: López Obrador habló de la violencia en Guanajuato tras golpe al “Marro”

Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de junio: Sonora, Sinaloa, Guerrero y Michoacán en alerta por casos sospechosos

WWDC 2020: qué esperar del evento para desarrolladores de Apple

“Sé que lo hizo”: habló el mejor amigo de Christian Brueckner, el sospechoso de secuestrar a Madeleine McCann

Albert Baró habló del regreso de “ATAV”: “No me lo esperaba y creo que el resto de mis compañeros tampoco”

El comentario de Verónica Lozano sobre el banderazo en contra de la expropiación de Vicentin que luego decidió borrar

Cuando Horacio Villalobos se lanzó contra Televisa en “Venga la alegría”

“Es el primer Día del Padre sin José José”: así fue el homenaje de Sara Sosa al cantante

“Es un pedo”: la canción escatológica de Thalía para los más chicos que fue tendencia en las redes

Amenaza racista en NASCAR: encuentran una soga con una horca en los boxes del único piloto afroamericano de la categoría

El entrenador del Barcelona habló de las “ayudas que recibe el Real Madrid”

Polémica en la Premier League: tres futbolistas del Arsenal que jugaron contra el City dieron positivo por COVID-19 días antes del partido

Más casos de coronavirus tras el torneo de tenis que organizó Djokovic: Borna Coric y dos entrenadores dieron positivo

La Juventus de Cristiano Ronaldo reinicia su camino al título de la Serie A y visita al Bologna: hora, TV y formaciones

