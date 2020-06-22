Lunes 22 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/TRIBUTES

Por REUTERSJUN 22
22 de Junio de 2020

Tributes laid Reading stabbing victim

Start: 22 Jun 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND, UK -Tributes laid at the school where one of the victims of Reading stabbing worked.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Rusia y Estados Unidos inician en Viena negociaciones sobre el desarme nuclear

Washington propuso ante el encuentro sobre el Nuevo START incluir a China como tercera gran potencia nuclear en las negociaciones, lo que Beijing a rechazado, alegando que su arsenal atómico es de lejos mucho más pequeño que el de las otras dos potencias
Beijing redujo a nueve la cifra diaria de nuevos casos de coronavirus

El jefe de epidemiología del Centro chino para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades afirmó que el brote estaba ya “controlado” en la capital china
Pyongyang planea enviar a Corea del Sur 12 millones de panfletos en “represalia” por acciones similares

Kim Jong-un amenazó con esta medida después de anunciar la semana pasada que rompía el diálogo con el país vecino y que iba a remilitarizar la frontera entre ambos países
Emboscada a policías en Guerrero: mataron a seis y sospechan de la Familia Michoacana

Hay otros cinco elementos que tuvieron que ser atendidos por heridas durante el enfrentamiento
Piden la renuncia de John Ackerman al Comité Técnico de Evaluación del INE en redes

Los usuarios recordaron los tweets donde Ackerman seguraba que aquellos funcionarios que no transparentaran su patrimonio debían renunciar.
Colombia superó por primera vez el centenar de muertes diarias por COVID-19

La mayor parte de las víctimas mortales se registraron en la ciudades de Barranquilla, Bogotá, Cali y Cartagena. El país cafetero acumula 2.237 fallecidos por coronavirus, lo que representa el 3,25 % del total de contagiado
Perú superó las 8.000 muertes por coronavirus

El país andino, el segundo en América Latina en casos de COVID-19 detrás de Brasil, registró 184 víctimas fatales en las últimas 24 horas, mientras que los contagios subieron a 254.936
Lilly Téllez defendió la libertad de expresión tras escándalo de Eréndira Sandoval y Loret de Mola

Calificó de "ricos de clóset" y "rojillos de pantalla" a quienes han sido expuestos por publicaciones periodísticas.
A 50 años de Brasil del 70: el equipo inmortal que iba a marcharse en primera ronda y terminó haciendo historia

El recorrido de un combinado que se quedó sin DT a dos meses del inicio de la Copa del Mundo y hoy es recordado como uno de los mejores de todos los tiempos
“Voy a ser una piedra en el zapato”: El Marro amenaza al Mencho con apoyar al Cártel de Sinaloa tras detención de su madre

Recientemente arrestaron a 26 integrantes de su organización criminal, de entre los detenidos sobresale la madre de Yépez Ortiz
Olga Sánchez Cordero aumentó su patrimonio cinco veces por encima de su sueldo como secretaria de Estado

La titular de la Segob publicó su declaración patrimonial, en donde el cobro de rendimientos por fondos de inversión se hicieron presentes
Elecciones locales en Coahuila e Hidalgo se realizarán tentativamente en septiembre: INE

El Instituto Nacional Electoral informó cómo llevará a cabo el regreso a las actividades presenciales tras la epidemia por coronavirus en México
De vendedor de llaveros a testaferro de Maduro: la historia de Alex Saab, el empresario detenido en Cabo Verde que conoce los secretos más oscuros del chavismo

La fiscal de la Corte de La Haya aseguró que hubo avances “significativos” en la investigación contra Nicolás Maduro por crímenes de lesa humanidad en Venezuela

EEUU investiga los negocios de Álex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, en siete países

El horror de las minas de oro en Venezuela: tráfico de personas, extorsiones y niños explotados y abusados sexualmente

La Justicia británica decidirá entre Nicolás Maduro y Juan Guaidó en el caso del oro de Venezuela

El momento en que una mujer increpa a uno de los policías involucrados en la muerte de George Floyd

Arizona se encamina a ser el nuevo foco de COVID-19 en la costa oeste de Estados Unidos

Al menos 19 personas resultaron heridas en medio de varios tiroteos que se registraron en la ciudad de Nueva York

Trump volvió a la carrera por la reelección presidencial: celebrando su primer mitin tras meses de cierre por coronavirus

Donald Trump llamó “guerreros” a los miles de seguidores que asistieron a su primer acto de campaña después de 3 meses de cierre por coronavirus

Emboscada a policías en Guerrero: mataron a seis y sospechan de la Familia Michoacana

Piden la renuncia de John Ackerman al Comité Técnico de Evaluación del INE en redes

Lilly Téllez defendió la libertad de expresión tras escándalo de Eréndira Sandoval y Loret de Mola

“Voy a ser una piedra en el zapato”: El Marro amenaza al Mencho con apoyar al Cártel de Sinaloa tras detención de su madre

Olga Sánchez Cordero aumentó su patrimonio cinco veces por encima de su sueldo como secretaria de Estado

Colombia superó por primera vez el centenar de muertes diarias por COVID-19

Duque incidió en la importancia del distanciamiento social tras las aglomeraciones en el día sin IVA

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Horror en Florencio Varela: asesinaron a golpes a un hombre cuando pasó a buscar a su hija para festejar el Día del Padre

El marplatense que cruzó el Atlántico en velero pudo celebrar el Día del Padre junto a su familia

Merlo: vecinos incendiaron una casa y arrojaron a las llamas a un joven al que acusaban de participar del crimen

En el medio de la tensión por Vicentin, Diputados intentarán retomar las sesiones virtuales para proyectos consensuados

Cómo hacer pochoclo y caramelo en casa

Rusia y Estados Unidos inician en Viena negociaciones sobre el desarme nuclear

Beijing redujo a nueve la cifra diaria de nuevos casos de coronavirus

Pyongyang planea enviar a Corea del Sur 12 millones de panfletos en “represalia” por acciones similares

Emboscada a policías en Guerrero: mataron a seis y sospechan de la Familia Michoacana

Los villanos del coronavirus en América Latina: especuladores de equipos de protección y funcionarios corruptos

25 años de Los Puentes de Madison: los secretos de una gran historia de amor y la intimidad de una escena inmortal

En medio de acusaciones de fraude y memes, el jurado de “Bake Off” eligió a los tres finalistas del programa

Ana De la Reguera, Toñita, Claudia Lizaldi y más se suman a las denuncias contra Horacio Villalobos

René Pérez grabó un emotivo video para su hijo: “Llevo más de tres meses sin ver a Milo”

Así celebró el día del padre Carolyn Adams, nuera de AMLO

A 50 años de Brasil del 70: el equipo inmortal que iba a marcharse en primera ronda y terminó haciendo historia

El dardo del Patrón Bermúdez a Gallardo por el reclamo del Muñeco para que vuelvan las prácticas de fútbol

Quién es Alexis Trujillo, el nuevo entrenador de Andrés Guardado y Diego Lainez en el Betis

Riquelme publicó una reflexión de Bianchi en el 20° aniversario de su primera Libertadores con Boca y les dejó un mensaje a los hinchas

SFP inició investigación en contra de Ana Gabriela Guevara, titular de la Conade

