ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-TULSA

Anti-Trump protests in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Start: 21 Jun 2020 02:00 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2020 02:49 GMT
CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA - Anti-Trump protests in Tulsa as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally a day after Juneteenth celebrations, the same month as the
anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.
