Domingo 21 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-SOLSTICE/STONEHENGE -- APPROX TIMES / NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA --

Por REUTERSJUN 21
19 de Junio de 2020

A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice

Start: 21 Jun 2020 03:23 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2020 04:40 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THE LIVESTREAM CANNOT BE USED ON SOCIAL MEDIA - ONCE THE LIVESTREAM HAS FINISHED EDITS CAN BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

==

STONEHENGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice as the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the north-east part of the horizon and its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge. This year due to coronavirus people will not be able to attend the solsctice in person so English Heritage are providing a livestream.

SCHEDULE:

0307GMT - LIVESTREAM STARTS

0352GMT - SUNRISE

0437GMT - LIVESTREAM ENDS

PLEASE NOTE: timings are approximate and the stream may start slightly earlier/end slightly later than advertised.

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

DIGITAL: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

EDIT RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

Source: ENGLISH HERITAGE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Montserrat Oliver reveló que está casada a través de un tierno mensaje que le dedicó a su esposa

La modelo agregó que la pareja lleva seis meses casada con Yaya Kosikova
Felipe Calderón no sólo supo del tráfico de armas a México, sino también del monitoreo

Informes mexicanos daban cuenta de que se conocían perfectamente las rutas del trasiego
Qué es un Covid Officer, uno de los empleos que van al alza con la “nueva normalidad” en México

Desde hace varios días, en plataformas como LinkedIn, Neuvoo y Computrabajo, se pueden encontrar anuncios de esta vacante por empresas de todo tipo
Nueva línea de Metrobús correrá por el Circuito Interior de la Ciudad de México

Hacia finales de este 2020, se incorporarán 10 nuevas unidades de autobuses eléctricos articulados
Donald Trump llamó “guerreros” a los miles de seguidores que asistieron a su primer acto de campaña después de 3 meses de cierre por coronavirus

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la radicalización de la cuarentena por coronavirus: cerrará autopistas y medios de transporte

La mayoría de los estados pasarán a “situación especial”. El ministro de Defensa del régimen además advirtió que desde el lunes ampliarán sus operativos para restringir al máximo la circulación
COVID-19 en México: suman 20,781 muertos y 175,202 casos confirmados

Los gobernadores de ocho entidades federativas solicitaron a AMLO suspender megaobras y usar los recursos para combatir el coronavirus
Brasil se acerca a los 50.000 muertos por COVID-19 y varias ciudades volverán a endurecer las restricciones

Los infectados con coronavirus ya suman 1,06 millones y el país registró 5 jornadas consecutivas con más de mil fallecidos cada una
El impactante cambio físico de Jamie Foxx para interpretar a Mike Tyson en una película biográfica

El actor de Hollywood mostró la transformación que debió afrontar para meterse en la piel del mítico campeón de los pesos pesados
Liga Premiere: Raúl Jiménez regresó con gol y rompió la marca de “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United

En el juego correspondiente a la jornada 30 de dicha competición, Wolverhampton Wanderers venció de visita 2-0 a West Ham United, acercándose a puestos europeos
Martha Ávila, coordinadora de Morena en el Congreso de la CDMX, dio positivo a COVID-19

Dijo que permanecerá trabajando a distancia, “como lo he venido haciendo en las últimas dos semanas, y siguiendo puntualmente las indicaciones de mi médico"
El gesto solidario del Kun Aguero en una transmisión en vivo: sorprendió a una familia y donó dinero para pagar el tratamiento médico del padre

Un joven estaba haciendo una colecta para recaudar fondos y el futbolista argentino hizo una generosa contribución
VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la radicalización de la cuarentena por coronavirus: cerrará autopistas y medios de transporte

EEUU afirmó que “hará todo lo que tenga que hacer” para lograr la extradición de Álex Saab, el testaferro de Maduro

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

El Papa Francisco aprobó la beatificación del médico venezolano José Gregorio Hernández

El Gobierno interino de Venezuela tomó posesión de la embajada en Bolivia

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Donald Trump destituyó a un fiscal responsable de varias investigaciones contra su círculo íntimo

EEUU afirmó que “hará todo lo que tenga que hacer” para lograr la extradición de Álex Saab, el testaferro de Maduro

Seis trabajadores de la campaña de Trump en Tulsa dieron positivo por coronavirus horas antes de empezar el gran mitin

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Montserrat Oliver reveló que está casada a través de un tierno mensaje que le dedicó a su esposa

Felipe Calderón no sólo supo del tráfico de armas a México, sino también del monitoreo

Qué es un Covid Officer, uno de los empleos que van al alza con la “nueva normalidad” en México

Nueva línea de Metrobús correrá por el Circuito Interior de la Ciudad de México

COVID-19 en México: suman 20,781 muertos y 175,202 casos confirmados

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Domingo 21 de junio: 5 actividades online para disfrutar en casa

Comienza un vibrante ciclo de encuentros con los intelectuales más destacados de la actualidad

El mensaje del Presidente tras el banderazo por Vicentin: “Reafirmo mis convicciones”

El gobernador de Santiago del Estero sufrió un accidente con su moto y quedó internado

La exportación de carne kosher a Israel superará los USD 300 millones este año, tras gestiones de Cancillería y la Cámara de Comercio Argentino-Israelí

Felipe Calderón no sólo supo del tráfico de armas a México, sino también del monitoreo

Qué es un Covid Officer, uno de los empleos que van al alza con la “nueva normalidad” en México

Nueva línea de Metrobús correrá por el Circuito Interior de la Ciudad de México

Donald Trump llamó “guerreros” a los miles de seguidores que asistieron a su primer acto de campaña después de 3 meses de cierre por coronavirus

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro anunció la radicalización de la cuarentena por coronavirus: cerrará autopistas y medios de transporte

Montserrat Oliver reveló que está casada a través de un tierno mensaje que le dedicó a su esposa

Calu Rivero habló de su cuarentena en los Estados Unidos: “Medito ordenada y sistemáticamente para poder organizar mi vida”

¿Telefe anticipó por error el final de “Bake Off Argentina”? El video de la polémica

Martina Soto Pose acusó a José Chatruc de haber tenido un “gesto desconsiderado y patriarcal” y se cruzaron en Twitter

Lizy Tagliani reaparecerá en televisión luego de dar positivo de coronavirus

El impactante cambio físico de Jamie Foxx para interpretar a Mike Tyson en una película biográfica

Liga Premiere: Raúl Jiménez regresó con gol y rompió la marca de “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United

El gesto solidario del Kun Aguero en una transmisión en vivo: sorprendió a una familia y donó dinero para pagar el tratamiento médico del padre

Los preocupantes detalles del accidente de Alex Zanardi: la versión del camionero y el temor tras el parte médico

Tenso clima en el Manchester United entre un vieja gloria, el DT y el arquero: “Le hubiese dado unos golpes en el entretiempo”

