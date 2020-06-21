ADVISORY BRITAIN-SOLSTICE/STONEHENGE -- APPROX TIMES / NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA

A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice
Start: 21 Jun 2020 03:23 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2020 04:40 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THE LIVESTREAM CANNOT BE USED ON SOCIAL MEDIA - ONCE THE LIVESTREAM HAS FINISHED EDITS CAN BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
==
STONEHENGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice as the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the north-east part of the horizon and its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge. This year due to coronavirus people will not be able to attend the solsctice in person so English Heritage are providing a livestream.
SCHEDULE:
0307GMT - LIVESTREAM STARTS
0352GMT - SUNRISE
0437GMT - LIVESTREAM ENDS
PLEASE NOTE: timings are approximate and the stream may start slightly earlier/end slightly later than advertised.
Restrictions:
LIVE RESTRICTIONS:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES
DIGITAL: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES
EDIT RESTRICTIONS:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES
Source: ENGLISH HERITAGE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com