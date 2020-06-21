ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/STARMER

Labour leader Starmer gives newser following stabbing attack

Start: 21 Jun 2020 12:22 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2020 12:39 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer gives statement a day after stabbings at a Reading park which left three dead and another three seriously injured.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com