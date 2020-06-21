ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/STARMER

Labour leader Starmer gives newser following stabbing attack
Start: 21 Jun 2020 12:22 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2020 12:39 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer gives statement a day after stabbings at a Reading park which left three dead and another three seriously injured.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
