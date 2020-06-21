Domingo 21 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-SECURITY/ --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2020

Metropolitan Police statement on Reading stabbings

Start: 21 Jun 2020 10:19 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE FEED WILL NOW BE OF POLICE STATEMENT AND AERIALS OF THE SCENE IN READING. PLEASE SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR UPDATES

LONDON AND READING: Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner (Specialist Operations) Metropolitan Police statement after three people have died and three are in hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack in Reading, and aerials of Reading where the attack took place.

Schedule:

1019GMT - New Scotland Yard

1104GMT - Aerials of Reading

1107GMT - New Scotland Yard

1113GMT - Aerials of Reading

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

