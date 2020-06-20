Sábado 20 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/TULSA ARRIVAL

Por REUTERSJUN 20
21 de Junio de 2020

Trump arrives for campaign rally

Start: 20 Jun 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2020 23:07 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Trump arrives for campaign rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Brasil se acerca a los 50.000 muertos por COVID-19 y varias ciudades volverán a endurecer las restricciones

Los infectados con coronavirus ya suman 1,06 millones y el país registró 5 jornadas consecutivas con más de mil fallecidos cada una
El impactante cambio físico de Jamie Foxx para interpretar a Mike Tyson en una película biográfica

El actor de Hollywood mostró la transformación que debió afrontar para meterse en la piel del mítico campeón de los pesos pesados
Liga Premiere: Raúl Jiménez regresó con gol y rompió la marca de “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United

En el juego correspondiente a la jornada 30 de dicha competición, Wolverhampton Wanderers venció de visita 2-0 a West Ham United, acercándose a puestos europeos
Martha Ávila, coordinadora de Morena en el Congreso de la CDMX, dio positivo a COVID-19

Dijo que permanecerá trabajando a distancia, “como lo he venido haciendo en las últimas dos semanas, y siguiendo puntualmente las indicaciones de mi médico"
El gesto solidario del Kun Aguero en una transmisión en vivo: sorprendió a una familia y donó dinero para pagar el tratamiento médico del padre

Un joven estaba haciendo una colecta para recaudar fondos y el futbolista argentino hizo una generosa contribución
Quién es Fabrício Queiroz, el ex policía preso por corrupción que pone en aprietos al clan Bolsonaro

MedTech: cómo innovar en salud durante la pandemia, en un foro online y gratuito de Israel

COVID-19 en México: encuesta reveló que el 78% de mexicanos vio reducidos sus ingresos

La Secretaría de Salud reportó este viernes que los contagios acumulados por coronavirus son 170,485; además, desde el inicio de la epidemia, el país ha registrado 20,394 fatalidades
Más de 100 organismos autónomos corren el riesgo de ser desaparecidos por mandato de AMLO

El mandatario dijo que ya no dará cabida a simuladores que no den resultados palpables
Fue liberado un segundo ex oficial involucrado en el caso de George Floyd

J. Alexander Kueng de 26 años, salió poco más de una semana después que su compañero, Thomas Lane
Con nuevo récord diario de 4.049 casos, Florida se acerca a los 94.000 infectados de COVID-19

El estado de EEUU suma además 3.144 muertes por coronavirus, en medio de la reapertura y el relajamiento de las restricciones sociales
Construyéndonos

Los seres humanos nacemos sin poder manejarnos y desenvolvernos por nosotros mismos. Nuestro cerebro tiene muy poca información predeterminada y a su vez una enorme capacidad de aprendizaje. Realizamos el cableado a través de los años y a través de las experiencias que vamos teniendo
EEUU afirmó que “hará todo lo que tenga que hacer” para lograr la extradición de Álex Saab, el testaferro de Maduro

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

El Papa Francisco aprobó la beatificación del médico venezolano José Gregorio Hernández

El Gobierno interino de Venezuela tomó posesión de la embajada en Bolivia

El Comité Internacional de Rescate alertó que los migrantes venezolanos sufren más riesgo de violencia en el contexto de la pandemia de coronavirus

EEUU afirmó que “hará todo lo que tenga que hacer” para lograr la extradición de Álex Saab, el testaferro de Maduro

Seis trabajadores de la campaña de Trump en Tulsa dieron positivo por coronavirus horas antes de empezar el gran mitin

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

EEUU calificó de hipócrita la resolución de la ONU contra el racismo

Liga Premiere: Raúl Jiménez regresó con gol y rompió la marca de “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United

Martha Ávila, coordinadora de Morena en el Congreso de la CDMX, dio positivo a COVID-19

COVID-19 en México: encuesta reveló que el 78% de mexicanos vio reducidos sus ingresos

Más de 100 organismos autónomos corren el riesgo de ser desaparecidos por mandato de AMLO

Construyéndonos

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron 2.060 infectados y un nuevo muerto, por lo que ascendió a 980 el total de fallecidos

El mensaje de Macri, Bullrich y Cornejo tras el masivo banderazo contra la expropiación de Vicentín

No estamos confundidos, Sr. Presidente: estamos despiertos, alertas, unidos y en el camino

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 1.634 nuevos casos y 14 muertes en las últimas 24 horas

Lanzaron el tráiler de “Tengo miedo torero”, la película basada en la novela del escritor chileno Pedro Lemebel

Brasil se acerca a los 50.000 muertos por COVID-19 y varias ciudades volverán a endurecer las restricciones

Terminen con Evo Morales, es pasado y fue fraude

Martha Ávila, coordinadora de Morena en el Congreso de la CDMX, dio positivo a COVID-19

Quién es Fabrício Queiroz, el ex policía preso por corrupción que pone en aprietos al clan Bolsonaro

Lanzaron el tráiler de “Tengo miedo torero”, la película basada en la novela del escritor chileno Pedro Lemebel

Martina Soto Pose acusó a José Chatruc de haber tenido un “gesto desconsiderado y patriarcal” y se cruzaron en Twitter

Lizy Tagliani reaparecerá en televisión luego de dar positivo de coronavirus

Aislinn Derbez confesó su método para superar las rupturas amorosas: “Voy a dejar que me duela y voy a llorar”

Armando Bó, director de “El presidente”: “Es la historia de una gran mafia delirante latinoamericana”

En medio del coqueteo con Carina Zampini, Christian Petersen reveló que tiene una novia 26 años menor: de quién se trata

El impactante cambio físico de Jamie Foxx para interpretar a Mike Tyson en una película biográfica

Liga Premiere: Raúl Jiménez regresó con gol y rompió la marca de “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United

El gesto solidario del Kun Aguero en una transmisión en vivo: sorprendió a una familia y donó dinero para pagar el tratamiento médico del padre

Los preocupantes detalles del accidente de Alex Zanardi: la versión del camionero y el temor tras el parte médico

Tenso clima en el Manchester United entre un vieja gloria, el DT y el arquero: “Le hubiese dado unos golpes en el entretiempo”

