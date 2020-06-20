ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/TULSA ARRIVAL

Trump arrives for campaign rally

Start: 20 Jun 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2020 23:07 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Trump arrives for campaign rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com