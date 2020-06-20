ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump to address rally spill-over event supporters
Start: 20 Jun 2020 23:00 GMT
End: 20 Jun 2020 23:50 GMT
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to address supporters who will watch his rally from the spill-over event held for those who could not get inside the rally venue.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS