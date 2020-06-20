Sábado 20 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por REUTERSJUN 20
20 de Junio de 2020

Trump to address rally spill-over event supporters

Start: 20 Jun 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2020 23:50 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to address supporters who will watch his rally from the spill-over event held for those who could not get inside the rally venue.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

El objetivo de esta acción, dijo Laura Rojas, no es el de cuestionar la facultad del presidente López Obrador para disponer de las Fuerzas Armadas en esta materia
El objetivo de esta acción, dijo Laura Rojas, no es el de cuestionar la facultad del presidente López Obrador para disponer de las Fuerzas Armadas en esta materia

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Los grupos AMC y Regal son dueños de la mayoría de las salas del sur de Florida y estiman que el 10 de julio sus complejos estarán completamente abiertos
Los grupos AMC y Regal son dueños de la mayoría de las salas del sur de Florida y estiman que el 10 de julio sus complejos estarán completamente abiertos

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

La cantante explicó que con sus comentarios buscó evidenciar un problema de fondo para erradicar el racismo, la discriminación y la violencia contra la mujer
La cantante explicó que con sus comentarios buscó evidenciar un problema de fondo para erradicar el racismo, la discriminación y la violencia contra la mujer

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

La mayoría de los cursos y talleres impartidos se otorgaron por adjudicación directa
La mayoría de los cursos y talleres impartidos se otorgaron por adjudicación directa

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

El conductor de "El Pulso de la República" estuvo en el ojo del huracán por sus comentarios despectivos hacia varios personajes mexicanos
El conductor de "El Pulso de la República" estuvo en el ojo del huracán por sus comentarios despectivos hacia varios personajes mexicanos

Una clase de fútbol: los nueve toques con los que el Borussia Dortmund recorrió toda la cancha para que Haaland abra el marcador

Una clase de fútbol: los nueve toques con los que el Borussia Dortmund recorrió toda la cancha para que Haaland abra el marcador

El noruego, que marcó los dos tantos del triunfo de su equipo, rompió el cero al culminar una maniobra magistral que realizaron sus compañeros
El noruego, que marcó los dos tantos del triunfo de su equipo, rompió el cero al culminar una maniobra magistral que realizaron sus compañeros

Quién era Andrés Arreola: el productor de Televisa que asesinaron en la carretera Picacho-Ajusco

Quién era Andrés Arreola: el productor de Televisa que asesinaron en la carretera Picacho-Ajusco

Maribel Guardia lo recordó como un caballero, excelente padre, esposo, amigo y productor
Maribel Guardia lo recordó como un caballero, excelente padre, esposo, amigo y productor

Caborca bajo fuego: sicarios incendiaron viviendas, gasolineras y automóviles

Caborca bajo fuego: sicarios incendiaron viviendas, gasolineras y automóviles

Hasta el momento no se reportan personas fallecidas o heridas
Hasta el momento no se reportan personas fallecidas o heridas

Gobernadores de ocho estados solicitaron a AMLO suspender megaobras y usar los recursos en contra del coronavirus

Gobernadores de ocho estados solicitaron a AMLO suspender megaobras y usar los recursos en contra del coronavirus

Los mandatarios también pidieron que esos recursos se reorientaran hacia la reactivación económica de las entidades más afectadas por la pandemia
Los mandatarios también pidieron que esos recursos se reorientaran hacia la reactivación económica de las entidades más afectadas por la pandemia

Aún y con pandemia, las exportaciones alimentarias de México resisten

Aún y con pandemia, las exportaciones alimentarias de México resisten

El superávit en el comercio exterior agroalimentario de enero a abril alcanzó un saldo de USD 4,843 millones
El superávit en el comercio exterior agroalimentario de enero a abril alcanzó un saldo de USD 4,843 millones

La escalofriante lesión del arquero del Arsenal y su furiosa reacción contra el rival que lo empujó

La escalofriante lesión del arquero del Arsenal y su furiosa reacción contra el rival que lo empujó

Bernd Leno sufrió el impacto de Neal Maupay, delantero del Brighton And Hove, cuando fue a buscar el balón a la puerta del área y sufrió una dura lesión en una de sus rodillas
Bernd Leno sufrió el impacto de Neal Maupay, delantero del Brighton And Hove, cuando fue a buscar el balón a la puerta del área y sufrió una dura lesión en una de sus rodillas
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

El Papa Francisco aprobó la beatificación del médico venezolano José Gregorio Hernández

El Papa Francisco aprobó la beatificación del médico venezolano José Gregorio Hernández

El Gobierno interino de Venezuela tomó posesión de la embajada en Bolivia

El Gobierno interino de Venezuela tomó posesión de la embajada en Bolivia

El Comité Internacional de Rescate alertó que los migrantes venezolanos sufren más riesgo de violencia en el contexto de la pandemia de coronavirus

El Comité Internacional de Rescate alertó que los migrantes venezolanos sufren más riesgo de violencia en el contexto de la pandemia de coronavirus

México congeló las cuentas bancarias de los ciudadanos y compañías sancionadas por EEUU por comerciar petróleo venezolano

México congeló las cuentas bancarias de los ciudadanos y compañías sancionadas por EEUU por comerciar petróleo venezolano

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

Con apenas 4 dólares, sin agua y reutilizando insumos básicos contra el coronavirus: la dramática lucha de los médicos en la Venezuela de Maduro

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, las listas de best-sellers de los EEUU se llenaron de libros sobre el racismo

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, las listas de best-sellers de los EEUU se llenaron de libros sobre el racismo

Ansel Elgort fue acusado de abusar sexualmente de una menor en 2014

Ansel Elgort fue acusado de abusar sexualmente de una menor en 2014

En medio de un récord de contagios, el gobernador de Florida insiste en que la situación de los hospitales es buena

En medio de un récord de contagios, el gobernador de Florida insiste en que la situación de los hospitales es buena

Las principales líneas de cruceros anunciaron que no ofrecerán viajes desde EEUU hasta el 15 de septiembre

Las principales líneas de cruceros anunciaron que no ofrecerán viajes desde EEUU hasta el 15 de septiembre

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

Quién era Andrés Arreola: el productor de Televisa que asesinaron en la carretera Picacho-Ajusco

Quién era Andrés Arreola: el productor de Televisa que asesinaron en la carretera Picacho-Ajusco

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

Era prostituta y trans, creía tener coronavirus pero le negaron la atención: su muerte se convirtió en bandera en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

La OEA alertó sobre reclutamiento forzado de menores por grupos armados en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron 2.060 infectados y un nuevo muerto, por lo que ascendió a 980 el total de fallecidos

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron 2.060 infectados y un nuevo muerto, por lo que ascendió a 980 el total de fallecidos

Vicentin: banderazo en todo el país en defensa de la propiedad privada

Vicentin: banderazo en todo el país en defensa de la propiedad privada

La actividad industrial de las pymes cayó 35% en mayo y acumuló 24 meses consecutivos de caída

La actividad industrial de las pymes cayó 35% en mayo y acumuló 24 meses consecutivos de caída

Estudian si la vacuna triple viral contrarresta los efectos severos del COVID-19

Estudian si la vacuna triple viral contrarresta los efectos severos del COVID-19

El Presidente tomó la promesa de la bandera a alumnos de todo el país de manera virtual y ponderó la figura de Manuel Belgrano

El Presidente tomó la promesa de la bandera a alumnos de todo el país de manera virtual y ponderó la figura de Manuel Belgrano

logo-infobae-america

“Todas las cosas que se hagan aquí se reportan”: videos muestran los castigos de supuestos sicarios a mujeres

“Todas las cosas que se hagan aquí se reportan”: videos muestran los castigos de supuestos sicarios a mujeres

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

La presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados presentó una controversia contra el retorno del Ejército a tareas de seguridad pública

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Comenzó la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

Calderón y Peña Nieto gastaron millones en talleres de superación personal

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

Los grandes medios norteamericanos acusan a Facebook de fomentar el odio

logo-teleshow

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

La razón por la que Horacio Villalobos y Amandititita se volvieron tendencia tras la polémica con Chumel Torres

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

“Considero que eres uno de los mejores comunicadores y críticos políticos”: Adal Ramones apoyó a Chumel Torres y le llovieron las críticas

Los cuentos de Facundo Arana: “Aguas abiertas”

Los cuentos de Facundo Arana: “Aguas abiertas”

Benjamín Vicuña y el regreso de “ATAV”: “Es un alivio para todo el elenco, entendiendo que se nos paga por repetición”

Benjamín Vicuña y el regreso de “ATAV”: “Es un alivio para todo el elenco, entendiendo que se nos paga por repetición”

“Soy prietita linda y con la frente en alto”: la contundente frase con la que Yalitza Aparicio se pronunció en contra del racismo

“Soy prietita linda y con la frente en alto”: la contundente frase con la que Yalitza Aparicio se pronunció en contra del racismo

infobae

Una clase de fútbol: los nueve toques con los que el Borussia Dortmund recorrió toda la cancha para que Haaland abra el marcador

Una clase de fútbol: los nueve toques con los que el Borussia Dortmund recorrió toda la cancha para que Haaland abra el marcador

La escalofriante lesión del arquero del Arsenal y su furiosa reacción contra el rival que lo empujó

La escalofriante lesión del arquero del Arsenal y su furiosa reacción contra el rival que lo empujó

La reacción de Andrés Iniesta después de ver su estatua desnudo

La reacción de Andrés Iniesta después de ver su estatua desnudo

Escándalo en el fútbol ruso: un equipo fue obligado a jugar con juveniles a pesar que su plantel está en cuarentena y recibió 10 goles

Escándalo en el fútbol ruso: un equipo fue obligado a jugar con juveniles a pesar que su plantel está en cuarentena y recibió 10 goles

Los siete errores arbitrales más graves de la historia de los Mundiales

Los siete errores arbitrales más graves de la historia de los Mundiales