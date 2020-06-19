Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/

Por REUTERSJUN 19
18 de Junio de 2020

Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Start: 19 Jun 2020 15:20 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 16:20 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CLASH WITH WHO BRIEFING.

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on the topic "China and the Challenge to Free Societies" by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

SCHEDULE:

1530-1600GMT U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on "China and the Challenge to Free Societies"/ Moderated by Chairman and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen

1600-1605GMT Closing remarks by Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ALLIANCE OF DEMOCRACIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Chile superó las 4.000 muertes por coronavirus y reportó más de 230 mil contagios

Chile superó las 4.000 muertes por coronavirus y reportó más de 230 mil contagios

El Ministerio de Salud arrojó un aumento de 6.290 casos y 252 víctimas fatales, el alza de fallecidos más alta en lo que va de la pandemia
El Ministerio de Salud arrojó un aumento de 6.290 casos y 252 víctimas fatales, el alza de fallecidos más alta en lo que va de la pandemia

Otra polémica para Djokovic en plena pandemia: lo filmaron en una fiesta bailando sin distanciamiento social

Otra polémica para Djokovic en plena pandemia: lo filmaron en una fiesta bailando sin distanciamiento social

El serbio volvió a quedar en el centro de la escena luego que salieran a la luz imágenes en una celebración junto a Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic o Dusan Lajovic
El serbio volvió a quedar en el centro de la escena luego que salieran a la luz imágenes en una celebración junto a Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic o Dusan Lajovic

La ONU aprobó una resolución que condena el racismo sistémico y la violencia policial

La ONU aprobó una resolución que condena el racismo sistémico y la violencia policial

El Consejo de Derechos Humanos no hizo mención a Estados Unidos ni lanzó una investigación, como pretendían los países africanos en la versión original del texto
El Consejo de Derechos Humanos no hizo mención a Estados Unidos ni lanzó una investigación, como pretendían los países africanos en la versión original del texto

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

A 50 años del Mundial de 1970, en donde se consagró como campeón, el brasileño recordó las gratas experiencias que vivió en este país
A 50 años del Mundial de 1970, en donde se consagró como campeón, el brasileño recordó las gratas experiencias que vivió en este país

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

El Cenace llevó a cabo las subastas eléctricas de largo plazo con el objetivo de asignar contratos de cobertura eléctrica para la compraventa de potencia, energía eléctrica y certificados de energías limpias
El Cenace llevó a cabo las subastas eléctricas de largo plazo con el objetivo de asignar contratos de cobertura eléctrica para la compraventa de potencia, energía eléctrica y certificados de energías limpias

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

Se volvió a dar un nuevo récord de contagios, llegando a 165,455 acumulados en México y ya van 19,747 muertos
Se volvió a dar un nuevo récord de contagios, llegando a 165,455 acumulados en México y ya van 19,747 muertos

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

Insistió que la vida de decenas de personas estaban en juego
Insistió que la vida de decenas de personas estaban en juego

“Siempre estuvo en las luchas sociales”: el emotivo recuerdo de López Obrador sobre Carlos Monsiváis a 10 años de su muerte

“Siempre estuvo en las luchas sociales”: el emotivo recuerdo de López Obrador sobre Carlos Monsiváis a 10 años de su muerte

El mandatario adelantó que se desarrolla un programa especial como tributo al escritor
El mandatario adelantó que se desarrolla un programa especial como tributo al escritor

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Miles de colombianos madrugaron ante la oportunidad de realizar compras sin el impuesto del 19%, causando aglomeraciones en los centros comerciales y la caída de varios portales web de los almacenes
Miles de colombianos madrugaron ante la oportunidad de realizar compras sin el impuesto del 19%, causando aglomeraciones en los centros comerciales y la caída de varios portales web de los almacenes

Murió a los 88 años Ian Holm, el actor que brilló en “Alien”, “Carros de fuego” y “El Señor de los Anillos”

Murió a los 88 años Ian Holm, el actor que brilló en “Alien”, “Carros de fuego” y “El Señor de los Anillos”

Con recordados personajes como Ash, Sam Mussabini y Bilbo Baggins, atravesó distintas generaciones de espectadores. Falleció de Parkinson en un hospital de Londres
Con recordados personajes como Ash, Sam Mussabini y Bilbo Baggins, atravesó distintas generaciones de espectadores. Falleció de Parkinson en un hospital de Londres

Conmoción en EEUU: un niño de 11 años murió después de que sus padres lo obligaron a tomar agua durante cuatro horas

Conmoción en EEUU: un niño de 11 años murió después de que sus padres lo obligaron a tomar agua durante cuatro horas

La pareja que se entregó a la oficina del sheriff del condado de El Paso enfrenta cargos por asesinato en primer grado y abuso infantil
La pareja que se entregó a la oficina del sheriff del condado de El Paso enfrenta cargos por asesinato en primer grado y abuso infantil

Condenaron a Neymar en España: perdió un juicio contra el Barça y tendrá que devolverles casi USD 8 millones

Condenaron a Neymar en España: perdió un juicio contra el Barça y tendrá que devolverles casi USD 8 millones

El jugador brasileño había demandado al club catalán pero la Justicia falló en su contra y ahora tendrá que reembolsar a su ex equipo
El jugador brasileño había demandado al club catalán pero la Justicia falló en su contra y ahora tendrá que reembolsar a su ex equipo
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Un duro informe refleja las desapariciones forzadas en la dictadura de Maduro como herramienta de represión para silenciar a la oposición

Un duro informe refleja las desapariciones forzadas en la dictadura de Maduro como herramienta de represión para silenciar a la oposición

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro volverá a una cuarentena estricta en seis estados y Caracas

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro volverá a una cuarentena estricta en seis estados y Caracas

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

La increíble historia del seguro contra pandemias que nadie compró y podría haber salvado la economía

La increíble historia del seguro contra pandemias que nadie compró y podría haber salvado la economía

El principal epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que Estados Unidos no necesita más confinamiento por el coronavirus

El principal epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que Estados Unidos no necesita más confinamiento por el coronavirus

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

Australia, bajo un ciberataque masivo: su primer ministro sospecha de un estado extranjero

Australia, bajo un ciberataque masivo: su primer ministro sospecha de un estado extranjero

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

“Siempre estuvo en las luchas sociales”: el emotivo recuerdo de López Obrador sobre Carlos Monsiváis a 10 años de su muerte

“Siempre estuvo en las luchas sociales”: el emotivo recuerdo de López Obrador sobre Carlos Monsiváis a 10 años de su muerte

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas rebotan hasta 8% por compras de oportunidad tras el derrumbe previo

Mercados: las acciones argentinas rebotan hasta 8% por compras de oportunidad tras el derrumbe previo

Alberto Fernández: “No vaya a ser cosa de que todo el esfuerzo se vuelva inútil porque salimos a correr, a tomar cerveza y a mirar vidrieras”

Alberto Fernández: “No vaya a ser cosa de que todo el esfuerzo se vuelva inútil porque salimos a correr, a tomar cerveza y a mirar vidrieras”

Alberto Fernández aseguró que postergó el envío de la ley de aborto al Congreso por la pandemia de coronavirus

Alberto Fernández aseguró que postergó el envío de la ley de aborto al Congreso por la pandemia de coronavirus

El impacto de la pandemia: las exportaciones argentinas de carne vacuna caerán un 11,5% en 2020

El impacto de la pandemia: las exportaciones argentinas de carne vacuna caerán un 11,5% en 2020

Carlos Ruiz Zafón, el autor bestseller que se negó a llevar sus libros al cine

Carlos Ruiz Zafón, el autor bestseller que se negó a llevar sus libros al cine

logo-infobae-america

Chile superó las 4.000 muertes por coronavirus y reportó más de 230 mil contagios

Chile superó las 4.000 muertes por coronavirus y reportó más de 230 mil contagios

La ONU aprobó una resolución que condena el racismo sistémico y la violencia policial

La ONU aprobó una resolución que condena el racismo sistémico y la violencia policial

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

México perdió USD 12,000 millones por falta de inversión en energías renovables

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

A horas de la actualización del semáforo COVID-19 en CDMX, disminuyeron las muertes, pero aumentaron los contagios

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

López Obrador: “Yo ordené liberar a Ovidio Guzmán”

logo-teleshow

El divertido primer roce de convivencia entre Jimena Barón, Daniel Osvaldo y su hijo

El divertido primer roce de convivencia entre Jimena Barón, Daniel Osvaldo y su hijo

Murió a los 88 años Ian Holm, el actor que brilló en “Alien”, “Carros de fuego” y “El Señor de los Anillos”

Murió a los 88 años Ian Holm, el actor que brilló en “Alien”, “Carros de fuego” y “El Señor de los Anillos”

A unos meses de cumplir 41 años, Noelia buscará convertirse en mamá a través de un vientre de alquiler

A unos meses de cumplir 41 años, Noelia buscará convertirse en mamá a través de un vientre de alquiler

La palabra de Cristina Pérez por el tenso cruce con Alberto Fernández: “¿Tenía necesidad de buscar humillarme al aire?”

La palabra de Cristina Pérez por el tenso cruce con Alberto Fernández: “¿Tenía necesidad de buscar humillarme al aire?”

La imponente piscina cubierta de Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi en su nueva casa de París

La imponente piscina cubierta de Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi en su nueva casa de París

infobae

Otra polémica para Djokovic en plena pandemia: lo filmaron en una fiesta bailando sin distanciamiento social

Otra polémica para Djokovic en plena pandemia: lo filmaron en una fiesta bailando sin distanciamiento social

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

El conmovedor mensaje de Pelé: “Sólo me faltó ir a la Luna”, pero el mejor país en el que jugué fue “México”

Condenaron a Neymar en España: perdió un juicio contra el Barça y tendrá que devolverles casi USD 8 millones

Condenaron a Neymar en España: perdió un juicio contra el Barça y tendrá que devolverles casi USD 8 millones

“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones