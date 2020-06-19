ADVISORY TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on Defending Democracy
Start: 19 Jun 2020 11:00 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2020 11:23 GMT
COPENHAGEN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
SCHEDULE:
1100-1115GMT Introduction to session "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by Chairman and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
1115-1130GMT Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19"
PLEASE NOTE: SPEECHES MAY BE PRE-RECORDED
