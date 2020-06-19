Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/

Por REUTERSJUN 19
18 de Junio de 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on Defending Democracy

Start: 19 Jun 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 11:23 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

SCHEDULE:

1100-1115GMT Introduction to session "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by Chairman and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen

1115-1130GMT Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19"

==

PLEASE NOTE: SPEECHES MAY BE PRE-RECORDED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ALLIANCE OF DEMOCRACIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cerca de 20 uniformados están hospitalizados y seguirán de baja por dos semanas, luego de la pelea que dejó al menos 20 muertos en una zona disputada entre los gigantes asiáticos. China no ha reportado cifras sobre heridos o fallecidos en sus filas
Cerca de 20 uniformados están hospitalizados y seguirán de baja por dos semanas, luego de la pelea que dejó al menos 20 muertos en una zona disputada entre los gigantes asiáticos. China no ha reportado cifras sobre heridos o fallecidos en sus filas

La derrota ante Napoli en la final de la Copa Italia puso en duda el futuro del delantero portugués y del director técnico Maurizio Sarri
La derrota ante Napoli en la final de la Copa Italia puso en duda el futuro del delantero portugués y del director técnico Maurizio Sarri

El dictador venezolano hizo el anuncio ante el repunte de casos de coronavirus en el país. En las últimas 24 horas, fueron detectados 98 positivos de COVID-19, por lo que hasta el momento hay 3.484 en total. Los muertos ascendieron a 28, de acuerdo a lo informado por el chavismo
El dictador venezolano hizo el anuncio ante el repunte de casos de coronavirus en el país. En las últimas 24 horas, fueron detectados 98 positivos de COVID-19, por lo que hasta el momento hay 3.484 en total. Los muertos ascendieron a 28, de acuerdo a lo informado por el chavismo

Se trata de una versión editada con el logo de la cadena CNN de una grabación de dos niños que se viralizó en 2019
Se trata de una versión editada con el logo de la cadena CNN de una grabación de dos niños que se viralizó en 2019

El pasado viernes 5 de junio, niños de preescolar, primaria y secundaria terminaron sus clases a distancia, a través del programa Aprende en Casa
El pasado viernes 5 de junio, niños de preescolar, primaria y secundaria terminaron sus clases a distancia, a través del programa Aprende en Casa

Entre 20 y 25 han enviado las solicitudes por escrito para contratar deuda por los estragos del COVID-19
Entre 20 y 25 han enviado las solicitudes por escrito para contratar deuda por los estragos del COVID-19

Un epidemiólogo estadounidense y un experto en reaseguros alemán diseñaron una póliza para cubrir a las empresas en un caso de enfermedad global como el COVID-19. Ahora no pueden atender todas las solicitudes
Un epidemiólogo estadounidense y un experto en reaseguros alemán diseñaron una póliza para cubrir a las empresas en un caso de enfermedad global como el COVID-19. Ahora no pueden atender todas las solicitudes

La ex velocista tiene dos denuncias penales ante la FGR, una por extorsión y otra por intento de homicidio, por lo que Miguel Riggs Baeza insiste en que deje su cargo
La ex velocista tiene dos denuncias penales ante la FGR, una por extorsión y otra por intento de homicidio, por lo que Miguel Riggs Baeza insiste en que deje su cargo

José Tomás Pinto Marrero, de 67 años, está preso después de que el Ministerio Público venezolano ordenó su detención por la muerte de un adolescente, cuyos restos aparecieron enterrados en el solar de una finca de su propiedad
José Tomás Pinto Marrero, de 67 años, está preso después de que el Ministerio Público venezolano ordenó su detención por la muerte de un adolescente, cuyos restos aparecieron enterrados en el solar de una finca de su propiedad

Las autoridades chinas ven en esa población una fuente "de alto riesgo" para la propagación del COVID-19. La red social Weibo funcionó en las últimas semanas como canal para amplificar los mensajes racistas, pese a la condena internacional. Denuncias y videos de los tratos inhumanos
Las autoridades chinas ven en esa población una fuente "de alto riesgo" para la propagación del COVID-19. La red social Weibo funcionó en las últimas semanas como canal para amplificar los mensajes racistas, pese a la condena internacional. Denuncias y videos de los tratos inhumanos

El asesinato del juez federal Uriel Villegas, y de su esposa Verónica Barajas, desató un debate sobre los cambios que requiere el Poder Judicial para proteger a sus impartidores de justicia frente a la inseguridad
El asesinato del juez federal Uriel Villegas, y de su esposa Verónica Barajas, desató un debate sobre los cambios que requiere el Poder Judicial para proteger a sus impartidores de justicia frente a la inseguridad

El diario aseguró que los gobiernos latinoamericanos buscan empujar su economía con la reapertura prematura de actividades, mientras el coronavirus continúa en ascenso
El diario aseguró que los gobiernos latinoamericanos buscan empujar su economía con la reapertura prematura de actividades, mientras el coronavirus continúa en ascenso
