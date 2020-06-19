ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-UN

Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
Reacomodos y fricciones en el Cártel de Sinaloa exacerban la violencia y el miedo en sus zonas de influencia

La comunidad del Tepuche está viviendo tiempos muy violentos
A unos meses de cumplir 41 años, Noelia buscará convertirse en mamá a través de un vientre de alquiler

La cantante y actriz porno también tiene un negocio de mamparas de acrílico para reforzar las medidas de seguridad, higiene y aislamiento ante la pandemia de coronavirus
Renunció el ministro surcoreano de la Unificación tras el aumento de tensiones con Pyongyang

El presidente Moon Jae-in aceptó la dimisión que había asumido el cargo hace un año con el objetivo de reimpulsar las relaciones después de la fracasada cumbre de Hanói
La agencia nuclear de la ONU adoptó una resolución crítica hacia Irán: instó al régimen a permitir el acceso de inspectores

Se trata del primer pronunciamiento condenatorio hacia Teherán que el OIEA emite desde 2012. El texto fue adoptado en Viena, en un contexto de creciente tensión debido al programa nuclear persa
México considera que la pandemia abrió una “oportunidad histórica” para un nuevo turismo

El turismo en México representa alrededor del 8.7% del producto interior bruto y genera unos once millones de empleos directos e indirectos
El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

Aseguran que las poblaciones van a demandar servicios de salud a partir de ahora con una mayor cobertura y de mayor calidad
Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Luego de horas de sobrevolar la ciudad de Sendai, el objeto se dirigió al Océano Pacífico donde se le perdió el rastro
“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

El delantero francés cerró el 3-0 sobre el Valencia con un movimiento magistral que impactó hasta a su entrenador
Las grandes empresas que cedieron ante el SAT: la administración de AMLO ya recaudó más de 30,300 millones pendientes

Walmart, América Móvil y FEMSA han realizado el pago de contribuciones pendientes
Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

Los catalanes defenderán la cima de La Liga en su enfrentamiento ante los Andaluces, uno de los animadores del torneo. Desde las 17, por DirecTV
“Los nuevos positivos de coronavirus tienen una carga viral muy baja, no contagiosa”, aseguró uno de los máximos expertos italianos

Giuseppe Remuzzi es el director del Instituto de Investigación Farmacológica de Italia. Pidió evitar "difundir un miedo injustificado". Además, dijo que "no tiene sentido quedarse en casa"
Extorsión del crimen organizado en el corazón de CDMX: quemaron su negocio por no pagar y le enviaron el video

La víctima recibió el video del incendio como prueba de que le cumplieron la amenaza que le habían hecho
El régimen de Nicolás Maduro volverá a una cuarentena estricta en seis estados y Caracas

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

El principal epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que Estados Unidos no necesita más confinamiento por el coronavirus

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

Australia, bajo un ciberataque masivo: su primer ministro sospecha de un estado extranjero

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que la “desvinculación completa” de las economías de Estados Unidos y China es una opción posible

Reacomodos y fricciones en el Cártel de Sinaloa exacerban la violencia y el miedo en sus zonas de influencia

A unos meses de cumplir 41 años, Noelia buscará convertirse en mamá a través de un vientre de alquiler

México considera que la pandemia abrió una “oportunidad histórica” para un nuevo turismo

El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Mariano Recalde: “Latam no resistió al coronavirus”

Cuál es la diferencia legal que traba un acuerdo por la deuda

“¿Me averiguás si Cristina Kirchner está en Buenos Aires?”: nuevas escuchas de la causa por espionaje ilegal

Mirgor entregó la primera tanda de 1.100 respiradores fabricados en Tierra del Fuego al Ministerio de Salud

Pedido especial del gobierno porteño para evitar los festejos presenciales por el Día del Padre

Reacomodos y fricciones en el Cártel de Sinaloa exacerban la violencia y el miedo en sus zonas de influencia

Renunció el ministro surcoreano de la Unificación tras el aumento de tensiones con Pyongyang

La agencia nuclear de la ONU adoptó una resolución crítica hacia Irán: instó al régimen a permitir el acceso de inspectores

México considera que la pandemia abrió una “oportunidad histórica” para un nuevo turismo

El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

A unos meses de cumplir 41 años, Noelia buscará convertirse en mamá a través de un vientre de alquiler

La palabra de Cristina Pérez por el tenso cruce con Alberto Fernández: “¿Tenía necesidad de buscar humillarme al aire?”

La imponente piscina cubierta de Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi en su nueva casa de París

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Justin Bieber presumió un concierto de Paul McCartney en México como suyo

“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

La estrella de Ferrari manejó por las calles de Maranello y sorprendió al pueblo: “Lo siento si los desperté esta mañana, sólo iba a trabajar”

Crisis en Juventus: la razón por la que Cristiano Ronaldo podría marcharse

“Pido la destitución de Ana Gabriela Guevara”: la respuesta de un diputado por las denuncias contra la titular de la Conade

